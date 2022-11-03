Read full article on original website
Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Veterans Day
The Northwest Veterans Museum will be open on Friday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in the nation’s military. The museum is located at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Veterans Day hours are...
Scene in Lynnwood: Mayor visits Hazelwood Elementary
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell visited Hazelwood Elementary School’s fifth-grade class last week to speak about civic government. During the Nov. 4 visit, students in the class — taught by Barbara Bromley — learned about Frizzell’s job responsibilities as mayor and gave their own speeches on what they would do if they were mayor. Students were also given the opportunity to create models of their proposed communities and shared how the cities would run under their leadership.
YMCA of Snohomish County launches Lifeguard Academy for teens
YMCA of Snohomish County is launching its first-ever Lifeguard Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5. This program, designed for teens ages 15-plus, teaches lifeguard skills, as well as necessary leadership and communication skills to help them succeed both personally and professionally. “Lifeguard Academy offers participants much more than your basic lifeguard...
School board Nov. 8 set to vote on revised freedom of speech policy
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 8, meeting is set to adopt the revised board policy for freedom of expression as well as receive a legislative update. After the first reading of the freedom of expression policy at its Oct. 25 meeting, the board requested...
Meadowdale Youth Football teams playing in league championships Nov. 12
Both the junior and senior teams for the Meadowdale Youth Football program will be playing in the North Sound Junior Football League championships on Saurday, Nov. 12 at Snohomish High School. The junior team is playing in the 5th/6th grade division and will face Lake Stevens Purple at 1 p.m....
Lynnwood man pleads guilty to making interstate threats and hate crime
A 37-year-old Lynnwood man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to making interstate threats and a hate crime, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said. Joey David George has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 22, 2022. In his plea agreement, George admitted he made threatening telephone calls from or near his home in Lynnwood to grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland. Sentencing is scheduled in front of U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez on Dec. 16.
PUD still working to repair windstorm damage; power remains out for thousands locally
Snohomish County PUD said Sunday morning its crews have been working around the clock to restore power to customers following the Nov. 4 windstorm that swept through Snohomish County. According to the PUD outage map, as of 8 a.m. Sunday approximately 5,000 customers were still without power in the Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terraces, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas.
Light rail-related concrete pours above 212th ST SW set to start this week
As early as Monday, Nov. 7, Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations above 212th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work, located along Interstate 5, will require early morning concrete pouring from 4-7 a.m. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work. The...
Windstorm leaves thousands without power overnight
Thousands of people in Southwest Snohomish County were without power overnight due to a windstorm that toppled trees and blew tree limbs into power lines and poles, a Snohomish County PUD spokesperson said. “We have 14 line crews in the field and another 21 support crews, including tree crews, out...
