Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell visited Hazelwood Elementary School’s fifth-grade class last week to speak about civic government. During the Nov. 4 visit, students in the class — taught by Barbara Bromley — learned about Frizzell’s job responsibilities as mayor and gave their own speeches on what they would do if they were mayor. Students were also given the opportunity to create models of their proposed communities and shared how the cities would run under their leadership.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO