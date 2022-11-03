ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Northern Nevada Practice, Eye Care Professionals, Offering First-Ever Adjustable, Intra-Ocular Lenses to Help Patients Achieve 20/20 Vision Post-cataract Surgery

By Rachel Gattuso
nevadabusiness.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Downtown Reno Partnership Partners With Pineapple Pedicabs to Launch Let It Glow, Reno, a Business Community Holiday Light Show Extravaganza

Businesses invited to participate in light shows, block parties, shopping and tours. Reno, Nev. — Businesses throughout Reno’s various districts are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno, is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses throughout MidTown, Downtown, the Riverwalk District, the Brewery District, and Wells Avenue.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘Plates to Powder’ encourage Tahoe Plate purchases to benefit Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The “Tahoe Plate” has been a mainstay here in Nevada when it comes to financing programs devoted to keeping Lake Tahoe Blue. The specialty plate which has been around since 1998 has raised $10,000,000 dollars since then. Money goes to the state who awards grants to organizations who support the Jewel of the Sierra.
NEVADA STATE
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

TSA Looking for the right people in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.
RENO, NV
yourmileagemayvary.net

This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making

Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows

As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
MINDEN, NV
mynews4.com

Washoe schools on 2-hour delay, closed in Lake Tahoe area

All Washoe County schools and South Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are on a 2-hour delay Monday morning due to snowfall. Schools in Incline Village and Zephyr Cove will be closed due to the weather. The University of Nevada, Reno operations will continue as scheduled. The main Truckee Meadows...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge

Policy, politics and progressive commentary On October 12, 2022, the Nation celebrated President Biden’s historic decision to designate his administration’s first National Monument at Camp Hale, 20 miles north of Leadville, Colorado.  Deep in the Rocky Mountains at 9,200 feet elevation, the new Continental Divide National Monument, CDNM, spanning more than 53,800 acres, respectfully recognizes our World War II veterans.  […] The post As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Courthouse News Service

Murder of journalist tests the limits of Nevada’s shield law

(CN) — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found journalist Jeff German stabbed to death in his driveway. His murder shook the staff of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German earned a respected reputation for tenacious reporting and, among others, protecting his sources. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy