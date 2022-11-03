Northern Nevada Practice, Eye Care Professionals, Offering First-Ever Adjustable, Intra-Ocular Lenses to Help Patients Achieve 20/20 Vision Post-cataract Surgery

Businesses invited to participate in light shows, block parties, shopping and tours. Reno, Nev. — Businesses throughout Reno’s various districts are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno, is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses throughout MidTown, Downtown, the Riverwalk District, the Brewery District, and Wells Avenue.

RENO, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO