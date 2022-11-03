Northern Nevada Practice, Eye Care Professionals, Offering First-Ever Adjustable, Intra-Ocular Lenses to Help Patients Achieve 20/20 Vision Post-cataract Surgery

Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Sweet cat Ra available for adoption at Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ra is a sweet 12-year-old cat who is looking for a new forever home. Lori Heeren, executive director of the Nevada SPCA, joined us to share the details on how you can adopt.
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
nevadabusiness.com
Downtown Reno Partnership Partners With Pineapple Pedicabs to Launch Let It Glow, Reno, a Business Community Holiday Light Show Extravaganza
Businesses invited to participate in light shows, block parties, shopping and tours. Reno, Nev. — Businesses throughout Reno’s various districts are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno, is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses throughout MidTown, Downtown, the Riverwalk District, the Brewery District, and Wells Avenue.
KOLO TV Reno
‘Plates to Powder’ encourage Tahoe Plate purchases to benefit Lake Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The “Tahoe Plate” has been a mainstay here in Nevada when it comes to financing programs devoted to keeping Lake Tahoe Blue. The specialty plate which has been around since 1998 has raised $10,000,000 dollars since then. Money goes to the state who awards grants to organizations who support the Jewel of the Sierra.
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
MSNBC
Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box
Nevada Democratic nominee for secretary of state, Cisco Aguilar, discusses his race against election-denying GOP candidate Jim Marchant. Aguilar calls Marchant 'one of the most dangerous candidates in America'.Nov. 7, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
TSA Looking for the right people in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
8newsnow.com
NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
Homeowner checklist: Fall maintenance tasks for Las Vegas valley residents
Fall upkeep tasks for Las Vegas valley homeowners
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working
In an age where more and more aspects of life are becoming paperless, there’s one paper product that remains as ubiquitous as ever — the election mailer. The post For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Record-Courier
Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows
As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
mynews4.com
Washoe schools on 2-hour delay, closed in Lake Tahoe area
All Washoe County schools and South Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are on a 2-hour delay Monday morning due to snowfall. Schools in Incline Village and Zephyr Cove will be closed due to the weather. The University of Nevada, Reno operations will continue as scheduled. The main Truckee Meadows...
As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge
Policy, politics and progressive commentary On October 12, 2022, the Nation celebrated President Biden’s historic decision to designate his administration’s first National Monument at Camp Hale, 20 miles north of Leadville, Colorado. Deep in the Rocky Mountains at 9,200 feet elevation, the new Continental Divide National Monument, CDNM, spanning more than 53,800 acres, respectfully recognizes our World War II veterans. […] The post As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge appeared first on Nevada Current.
Courthouse News Service
Murder of journalist tests the limits of Nevada’s shield law
(CN) — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found journalist Jeff German stabbed to death in his driveway. His murder shook the staff of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German earned a respected reputation for tenacious reporting and, among others, protecting his sources. According to...
