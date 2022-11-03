Keith Urban Made Loretta Lynn’s Birthday Wish Come True by Popping out of Her Cake

When country music icon Loretta Lynn was preparing for her 87th birthday, she said her wish was for Keith Urban to jump out of her birthday cake. In response, he told her that her wish was his command, and he followed through.

Loretta Lynn said her ‘only’ wish was to have Keith Urban jump out of her birthday cake

As a celebrated icon, the country music industry lavished Lynn with praise throughout her 90-year life. And for one of her last birthdays, she received a tribute concert with names like Martina McBride and George Strait on the performance lineup.

“I am so excited to celebrate my 87th birthday with all my friends,” Lynn said via press release. “This is the first time I’ve ever had a birthday party! My birthday wish has come true.”

“The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake!” she added. And Urban replied on Twitter by telling “Miss Loretta” that her wish was “always [his] command.”

Keith Urban popped out of a fake birthday cake for Loretta Lynn

Urban kept his word, and when a large, fake birthday cake was wheeled out, he sprung from the middle. Much to Lynn’s delight, he finished her birthday song, climbed down from the stage, and kissed the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on the cheek.

Afterward, Urban shared a picture from the event on Instagram and wrote, “Miss Loretta — you asked me to jump out of a cake for you — and I would do it again every time! Thank you for a truly surreal and gorgeous night of music, heart, stories, magic, and LOVE!”

Keith Urban paid tribute to Loretta Lynn after her death

After Lynn died, Urban was one of the artists at CMT’s You’re Looking At Country: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, where he performed her song “You’re Lookin’ At Country.” He also took to social media to share some words about the “Fist City” singer .

“There’s unique artists, and I mean truly unique artists, and then there’s the very rare ‘one of one’ unclonable originals. That was THE Miss Loretta Lynn. Bold, fearless, unfiltered, hilarious, smart as a whip, trailblazing (all with a glint in her eye), and gold in her heart,” Urban wrote on Instagram .

“It’s hard to quantify what she brought not only to country music, but to millions of people everywhere. A voice that was needed. Subjects and themes nobody else would dare write and sing about,” he added. “She did it.”

“I’m profoundly grateful for the all too brief time I got to spend with her. Blessings to you and your eternal light Miss Loretta and to all of your family and friends,” he concluded.

As reported by The Tennesseean , Lynn was buried in a family cemetery at her home in Tennessee following her death in October 2022, per her instructions.

