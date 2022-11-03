Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Arrests made in weekend homicide
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
993thex.com
Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park
A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
q95fm.net
Three Adults, One Juvenile Charged In Felony Assault Case
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has secured charges in reference to an incident occurring on October 30th, 2022, in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office appreciate the concerns of the public and the information provided by citizens in the assistance of this case.
Southwest Virginia man accused of setting fire in men’s bathroom
A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men's bathroom at Leeman Field.
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
wcyb.com
Woman charged with murder in Sullivan County makes first court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The woman accused of second-degree murder, after a body was found in South Holston Lake two weeks ago, was in court Monday morning. Wanda Ward is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and drug charges. She was appointed an...
37 arrested for drug trafficking following 4-day operation in South Carolina
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine.
wbtw.com
2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
WLOS.com
Authorities searching for escaped inmate, originally from Madison County
WLOS — State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking Davidson Correctional Center offender Johnny Porche, who escaped from the minimum custody prison on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Authorities say Porche scaled a fence at the facility and ran away at approximately 1:15 a.m. He was last seen...
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ seized from teen arrested in North Carolina
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
Johnson City Press
Four charged in Pound incident
Wise County Sheriff’s investigators have charged four people in connection with an assault incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound Oct. 30. Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Charles Sanders said Friday that three adults each were charged with felony assault:
Johnson City Press
Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence
BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
CCSO: Man wanted for attempting to break into homes and vehicles
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for attempting to break into homes and vehicles Friday night. CCSO said Tommy Gregory had attempted to break into a number of homes and vehicles in the Carson Springs area. CCSO, Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
wjhl.com
300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say
A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. 300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, …. A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges...
993thex.com
Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found
A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
wcyb.com
Johnson City man accused of choking juvenile charged
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of choking a juvenile has been charged, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Ronald Sievers, of Johnson City, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault, in conjunction with child abuse and neglect, police said. Officers responded to a house on Knob...
Comments / 0