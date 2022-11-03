ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Samantha Ann Rhoades

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Samantha Ann Rhoades, 56 of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at United Hospital Center with family by her side. She was born March 12, 1966 in Washington, DC, daughter of Reta Mae (Rush) Cochran of Adamston, and the late Floyd Marshall Rhoades.
Janet Larry Sabatelli

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry).
Linda Lee Harding

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Linda Lee Harding on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Linda is survived by family: James Edward Harding, children Evan and Rebekah Harding, Troy and Leigh Hartung (Harding); and grandchildren, Grant and Olivia Hartung.
Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year raises $500,000

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 58th annual Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year was held on Nov. 5, bringing in funds totaling $500,000 to support the Progressing Through Postpartum Program (P3). The program is the first of its kind in West Virginia, and one of only 15 in the nation.
Ricky Sisler

FRIENDSVILLE — Ricky Allen Sisler, 52, of Friendsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a sudden illness. Born March 9, 1970, in Oakland, he was the son of Elaine Marie (Frantz) Sisler and the late Marlin Foster “Sox” Sisler.
Norma Sisler

FRIENDSVILLE — Norma Eloise Sisler, 77, of Friendsville, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Nov. 7, 1944, in Friendsville, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Norma (Davis) Savage.
Robert Landon

FRIENDSVILLE — Robert McCelland Landon, 91, of Friendsville, Md., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Cherry Hill Assisted Living, Accident, Md. Born Oct. 23, 1931, in Mtn. Lake Park, Md., he was the son of the late William Edward and Sicela Alta (Martin) Landon.
Lewis County (West Virginia) grand jury returns 21 true bills

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grand jurors in Lewis County returned 21 true bill indictments Monday, according to county Prosecuting Attorney Christina Flanigan. Those who have been indicted should report to the Lewis County Judicial Annex Circuit Courtroom, located at 117 Court Ave., Weston, Thursday at 9 a.m. for their first appearance or arraignment.
Flower, Sparks named Big 10 players of year; state coaches release honorees

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower and Philip Barbour’s Braylyn Sparks have experienced a lot of individual, and team, successes. Flower, a senior, was part of four regional titles and two state crowns with the Polar Bears, while Braylyn Sparks, a junior, is 3-for-3 in state bids with the Colts and has played for the last two A/AA championships.
Searching For a Spark

AMES, IA -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, its backup quarterback Garrett Greene, is the best candidate to try to provide it. This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program. However, after Saturday's moribund offensive performance in the 31-14 loss to Iowa State, something else has to be tried.
MORGANTOWN, WV

