Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Samantha Ann Rhoades
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Samantha Ann Rhoades, 56 of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at United Hospital Center with family by her side. She was born March 12, 1966 in Washington, DC, daughter of Reta Mae (Rush) Cochran of Adamston, and the late Floyd Marshall Rhoades.
WVNews
Janet Larry Sabatelli
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry).
WVNews
Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, former Clarksburg, West Virginia, mayor, passes away at 78
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, 78, of Morgantown, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 4, 1944, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late William Claire and Ethel B. Coughanor Heflin. Margaret was...
WVNews
Linda Lee Harding
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Linda Lee Harding on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Linda is survived by family: James Edward Harding, children Evan and Rebekah Harding, Troy and Leigh Hartung (Harding); and grandchildren, Grant and Olivia Hartung.
WVNews
Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year raises $500,000
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 58th annual Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year was held on Nov. 5, bringing in funds totaling $500,000 to support the Progressing Through Postpartum Program (P3). The program is the first of its kind in West Virginia, and one of only 15 in the nation.
WVNews
Ricky Sisler
FRIENDSVILLE — Ricky Allen Sisler, 52, of Friendsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a sudden illness. Born March 9, 1970, in Oakland, he was the son of Elaine Marie (Frantz) Sisler and the late Marlin Foster “Sox” Sisler.
WVNews
Norma Sisler
FRIENDSVILLE — Norma Eloise Sisler, 77, of Friendsville, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Nov. 7, 1944, in Friendsville, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Norma (Davis) Savage.
WVNews
Lucianos, both veterans of World War II, enjoy their 74th year of marriage in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Guy and Flora Luciano may have gone to high school and served in the military at the same time, but it was not until after each returned home from serving in World War II that their love story would begin. On June 19, they...
WVNews
Robert Landon
FRIENDSVILLE — Robert McCelland Landon, 91, of Friendsville, Md., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Cherry Hill Assisted Living, Accident, Md. Born Oct. 23, 1931, in Mtn. Lake Park, Md., he was the son of the late William Edward and Sicela Alta (Martin) Landon.
WVNews
Bridgeport, West Virginia, to hold public meeting on Civic Center grounds master plan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public meeting to discuss the master plan for the Benedum Civic Center grounds from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Benedum Civic Center, 164 W. Main St. The purpose is to present two conceptual...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools continuing real-world job experience opportunities
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 20 students between Liberty High School and Lincoln High School learned about Harrison County Schools' completer program — W.O.R.K. — recently. United High School Job coaches Jan Snell and Matthew McCullough presented information about the Work Opportunities Resources Knowledge program.
WVNews
'Several' injured, two entrapped following two-vehicle accident on Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several individuals will be transported for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident at Jerry Dove Drive in front of Fairmont Federal Credit Union, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Two patients were reported to be entrapped after one of the vehicles rolled over on it’s top...
WVNews
Lewis County (West Virginia) grand jury returns 21 true bills
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grand jurors in Lewis County returned 21 true bill indictments Monday, according to county Prosecuting Attorney Christina Flanigan. Those who have been indicted should report to the Lewis County Judicial Annex Circuit Courtroom, located at 117 Court Ave., Weston, Thursday at 9 a.m. for their first appearance or arraignment.
WVNews
Monongalia County (West Virginia) Board of Education gets technology update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Office of Technology at Monongalia County Schools is involved in so much more than just making sure each student has a functioning Chromebook. Director of Technology Chris Urban presented Monongalia County Board of Education board members an overview of what her department does...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE hears first reading policy adding Narcan to schools
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, the Marion County Board of Education heard the first of three readings on a policy change that would stock every school in the county with Narcan. Narcan is a nasal spray that can be administered to an opioid overdose victim in...
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, officials ready to open polls on Election Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County residents who didn't participate in early voting will have 13 hours on Tuesday to cast their ballot at their designated precinct. The polls at Marion County's 28 precincts will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WVNews
Update: Northern West Virginia Marshals apprehend man wanted on drug, firearm charges
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 30-year-old male accused of federal drug and firearm crimes was taken into custody Monday following a foot pursuit, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Wallace Anthony Booth Jr., of Westover, was wanted on a federal warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine...
WVNews
Flower, Sparks named Big 10 players of year; state coaches release honorees
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower and Philip Barbour’s Braylyn Sparks have experienced a lot of individual, and team, successes. Flower, a senior, was part of four regional titles and two state crowns with the Polar Bears, while Braylyn Sparks, a junior, is 3-for-3 in state bids with the Colts and has played for the last two A/AA championships.
WVNews
Searching For a Spark
AMES, IA -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, its backup quarterback Garrett Greene, is the best candidate to try to provide it. This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program. However, after Saturday's moribund offensive performance in the 31-14 loss to Iowa State, something else has to be tried.
WVNews
Shift to single delegate districtions causes confusion in some West Virginia counties
Today, West Virginians will vote in new districts after the state redistricting in 2021. For some voters, it will be the first time they elect only one delegate to the House. West Virginia was one of 10 states to still use multi-member districts in the House of Delegates. Monongalia County’s five member, 51st district was the largest in the state.
Comments / 0