Vanderburgh County, IN

City of Owensboro responds to community concerns about a voting location not being used this year

OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The Owensboro Sports Center will not be used as a voting site this year. The sports center has previously served as a voting location for a neighborhood that has one of the highest concentrations of poverty in the city. It’s also home to a high rise for seniors and residents living with disabilities. This leaves the nearest voting location, Third Baptist Church, 1.4 miles away.
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
Swearing-in ceremony held for three new officers in Madisonville

A swearing-in ceremony was held for three new officers in Madisonville, Kentucky on Monday. Officials with the city said that two new Madisonville Police Department officers and a School Resource Officer were sworn in during the ceremony in the City Council Chambers. According to the city, the new School Resource...
Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9.  KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
New Judge Appointed In Warrick County

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Kristina Hamby Weinberg to the Warrick County Superior Court. She succeeds Judge J. Zach Winsett who resigned in June. Hamby Weinberg has lived in Warrick County since 2007 and has served as a pro tem judge for the past...
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado

Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway. SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals. Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls...
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’

Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. EPD: Moped driver injured in hit-and-run, suspect in custody. Jasper...
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
Plenty of big races to watch ahead of Election Day

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Election Day is just days away. Regardless of what office they’re running for, there’s no doubt, every candidate is making a last-minute push for every vote. Here’s a look at some of the big races that voters will see on some of their ballots:
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN

