City of Owensboro responds to community concerns about a voting location not being used this year
OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The Owensboro Sports Center will not be used as a voting site this year. The sports center has previously served as a voting location for a neighborhood that has one of the highest concentrations of poverty in the city. It’s also home to a high rise for seniors and residents living with disabilities. This leaves the nearest voting location, Third Baptist Church, 1.4 miles away.
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
Swearing-in ceremony held for three new officers in Madisonville
A swearing-in ceremony was held for three new officers in Madisonville, Kentucky on Monday. Officials with the city said that two new Madisonville Police Department officers and a School Resource Officer were sworn in during the ceremony in the City Council Chambers. According to the city, the new School Resource...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
New Judge Appointed In Warrick County
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Kristina Hamby Weinberg to the Warrick County Superior Court. She succeeds Judge J. Zach Winsett who resigned in June. Hamby Weinberg has lived in Warrick County since 2007 and has served as a pro tem judge for the past...
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts 'Chefs Giving'
Federal trial dates pushed back for Evansville couple charged in child's fentanyl overdose death
Federal trial dates for an Evansville couple charged in a child's fentanyl overdose death have been pushed back. Trials for both Arcinial Watt and Jazmynn Brown were scheduled to start Monday, but those dates have now been changed. Both Watt and Brown will now go to trial for their federal...
Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay. In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery. News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting. The following...
Former Daviess County judge accused of misconduct no longer on ballot
A former Daviess County, Kentucky family judge who was removed from her position after being accused of misconduct is no longer on the ballot for 2022. 44News learned Wednesday that Julia Gordon is no longer in the race for family court. The Kentucky State Board of Elections contacted the Daviess...
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
Over 100 Posey Co. absentee voters may need to vote again before Tuesday
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Posey Co. confirmed Friday that a maximum of 107 absentee ballots could be null and void. The problem with the ballots is that the back of the absentee ballots may not have been signed by both parties, an election requirement. With only 5...
Plenty of big races to watch ahead of Election Day
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Election Day is just days away. Regardless of what office they’re running for, there’s no doubt, every candidate is making a last-minute push for every vote. Here’s a look at some of the big races that voters will see on some of their ballots:
