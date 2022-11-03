Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Break down your ballot: Amendments 1, 2 & Munfordville wet/dry explained
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – When you’re out at the polls to vote for your local legislators, you’ll also see two amendments on that ballot as well. Let’s refresh. First off, proposed Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 1. If the amendment passes, it would take away power from the governor’s...
wnky.com
‘How would you spend $1.9 billion?’ BG community answers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – What would you do with almost 2 billion dollars? That’s the question everyone across the nation is asking. Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot winnings are the largest in U.S. lottery history. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps caught up with the Bowling Green community to...
wnky.com
Butler County cats suffer hunting injuries
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Two cats in Butler County suffered what seem to be hunting injuries recently. A cat shot clean through with an arrow and a cat who stepped into a fur trap were both brought in to the Butler County Animal Shelter over the past couple of weeks.
wnky.com
Hop on the new trolley with News 40 as it tours Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The long awaited trolley car has finally arrived in Bowling Green and is going to be taking people on tours around the city including stopping at some historic places. News 40 is going to take you along the ride!. The trolley, four years in the making, will pick...
wnky.com
Veteran’s Club Inc. throws Resilience Ruck in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Leading up to Veteran’s Day, Veteran’s Club Inc. came down from Louisville to support Bowling Green veterans in a special way, with a parade and ruck. Hundreds of participants carried out the 5k and 12k ruck, from high school students to veterans to...
wnky.com
World’s Greatest Studio Tour in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend, Bowling Green hosted a long time event, the World’s Greatest Studio Tour, detailing the studios of local artists for the public’s enjoyment. Eleven local artists opened up their studios around downtown to let residents take a gander at their work. News...
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department hosting Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive
GLASGOW, Ky. – Starting today, the Glasgow Police Department is gathering toys and food for those in need. GPD is accepting holiday donations for residents in Barren County. They say they will fill as many requests as possible pending on donations received. You can contribute by donating a new,...
wnky.com
BGPD investigating shooting death on Spring Hollow Avenue; 1 arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says one man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning. BGPD officer Andrew Kilbourne says authorities received a call around 7:19 a.m. to respond to Spring Hollow Avenue. Kilbourne says the caller said their neighbor had been shot after the victim walked to their house and told them about his gunshot injuries.
wnky.com
Epicenter recovering well after surgery, retiring from racing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Locally born and bred racehorse Epicenter is recovering well after surgery. The three-year-old thoroughbred fractured his right limb during the Breeders’ Cup. The second favorite to win, Epicenter’s jockey noticed after the first turn, that he wasn’t running as he usually does, immediately pulling him out of the race.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Lucy
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have Lucy! This sweet girl was an owner surrender but likes just about everything! From people to other pets, Lucy has no problem making friends wherever she goes. She’s about two years old and would be a perfect first time dog for those looking to expand their family.
