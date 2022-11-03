Read full article on original website
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
sfstandard.com
Eight SF Teams Enter State High School Volleyball Tournament. See Where They’re Headed
Brackets for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Volleyball Tournament were released on Sunday, and eight San Francisco schools are included in the field. The tournament is split into Northern and Southern regionals, with the regional champions to meet at Santiago Canyon College in Orange County to decide the state championships on Nov. 19. Teams are spread across six different divisions, with the top eight teams in each region assigned to the Open Division. The remaining teams are split into 16-team brackets.
sfstandard.com
Sacred Heart Cathedral Trounced as Serra Completes Perfect Regular Season
Any hopes Sacred Heart Cathedral had of upsetting the Serra Padres on Saturday afternoon vanished in a seven-minute span. Serra (10-0, 7-0 West Catholic Athletic League) scored three times in rapid succession in the second quarter, twice on plays that exceeded 40 yards, and cruised to a 43-7 victory over the Fightin’ Irish.
CIF-North Coast Section football brackets announced: De La Salle over Pittsburg in Open/Division I
Evidently 29 years of perfection means something. De La Salle's football team, maligned much of the season due to three close defeats to three Northern California powers, was picked No. 1 over Pittsburg as the top North Coast Section Open/Division I seed on Sunday. The Spartans of ...
sfstandard.com
St. Ignatius Wins Gil Haskell Trophy, Secures Playoff Berth and Eliminates Riordan
After reeling in a 28-yard touchdown pass with a defender draped all over him, St. Ignatius wide receiver Moe Barnum drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag for his high-stepping celebration, a rare break from the discipline that the Wildcats preach. The exuberance was warranted. Barnum’s catch gave the Wildcats a 28-0...
Eater
It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year
Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
Stanford star taking women's college hoops sky high
PALO ALTO -- Fran Belibi joined an exclusive club when she dunked in the NCAA Tournament last season.While she was just the third woman ever to do it in the tournament and eighth overall in college history, the Stanford forward knows there will be more to come soon."There are definitely more girls coming up who can play above the rim," Belibi said.Her historic dunk capped off a great basketball play where she had a block on one end and then finished it off with the one-handed slam. Belibi, who has dunked three times in college, knows there are others already in college...
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
mercisf.com
Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area
With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Take a Shot at Biggest Lottery Jackpot in History
Powerball players have a chance at winning $1.6 billion Saturday -- the biggest lottery jackpot in history. Many Bay Area residents feel like they have a billion reasons to ignore the odds and get in the game. NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith was in San Francisco Friday where the lottery...
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
Small hail, isolated thunderstorms and widespread rain on SF Bay Area forecast
"Another system produces widespread and heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could wreak some havoc on the morning commute Tuesday," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
multihousingnews.com
BRIDGE Breaks Ground on $190M San Francisco Affordable Project
Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing development to break ground as part of the HOPE SF Potrero Hill Master Plan. BRIDGE Housing, together with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), has broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Local firms Y.A. Studios, Cahill Contractors, HKIT Architects and GLS Landscape Architecture are also part of the project team.
