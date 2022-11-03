PALO ALTO -- Fran Belibi joined an exclusive club when she dunked in the NCAA Tournament last season.While she was just the third woman ever to do it in the tournament and eighth overall in college history, the Stanford forward knows there will be more to come soon."There are definitely more girls coming up who can play above the rim," Belibi said.Her historic dunk capped off a great basketball play where she had a block on one end and then finished it off with the one-handed slam. Belibi, who has dunked three times in college, knows there are others already in college...

STANFORD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO