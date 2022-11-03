ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sfstandard.com

Eight SF Teams Enter State High School Volleyball Tournament. See Where They’re Headed

Brackets for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Volleyball Tournament were released on Sunday, and eight San Francisco schools are included in the field. The tournament is split into Northern and Southern regionals, with the regional champions to meet at Santiago Canyon College in Orange County to decide the state championships on Nov. 19. Teams are spread across six different divisions, with the top eight teams in each region assigned to the Open Division. The remaining teams are split into 16-team brackets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Sacred Heart Cathedral Trounced as Serra Completes Perfect Regular Season

Any hopes Sacred Heart Cathedral had of upsetting the Serra Padres on Saturday afternoon vanished in a seven-minute span. Serra (10-0, 7-0 West Catholic Athletic League) scored three times in rapid succession in the second quarter, twice on plays that exceeded 40 yards, and cruised to a 43-7 victory over the Fightin’ Irish.
SAN MATEO, CA
Eater

It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year

Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stanford star taking women's college hoops sky high

PALO ALTO -- Fran Belibi joined an exclusive club when she dunked in the NCAA Tournament last season.While she was just the third woman ever to do it in the tournament and eighth overall in college history, the Stanford forward knows there will be more to come soon."There are definitely more girls coming up who can play above the rim," Belibi said.Her historic dunk capped off a great basketball play where she had a block on one end and then finished it off with the one-handed slam. Belibi, who has dunked three times in college, knows there are others already in college...
STANFORD, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area

While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
mercisf.com

Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area

With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
oaklandside.org

New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space

BERKELEY, CA
multihousingnews.com

BRIDGE Breaks Ground on $190M San Francisco Affordable Project

Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing development to break ground as part of the HOPE SF Potrero Hill Master Plan. BRIDGE Housing, together with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), has broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Local firms Y.A. Studios, Cahill Contractors, HKIT Architects and GLS Landscape Architecture are also part of the project team.
