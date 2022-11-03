ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olin, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: North Iredell claims 3A state volleyball title, finishes 33-0

RALEIGH—The dream became a reality for North Iredell on Saturday. The Raiders (33-0) punctuated an unbeaten season at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum, defeating J.H. Rose (28-2) of Greenville in five sets (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9) to capture the 3A state championship. Emma Norris spiked the ball for...
OLIN, NC
WRAL News

North Iredell beats J.H. Rose in 5 sets to claim 3A volleyball title

Raleigh, N.C. — Last year, North Iredell walked out of Reynolds Coliseum stunned with a championship loss that would haunt them. Until Saturday. The Raiders walked out of Reynolds with the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A volleyball championship in hand, earning that which had been denied them a year ago with a exhilarating 3-2 (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-9) victory over J.H. Rose.
OLIN, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Myers Park golfer breaks state record, wins championship

CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has been teeing up girls state golf championships since 1969. There have been a couple of breaks in state tournament play - the tournament was not held from 1980 to 1986 and again from 1990 to 1994 – but it has been exceptionally rare that a Charlotte-area golfer claims the individual championship.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Wolverines battle, but can’t slow Maiden in playoff loss

Maiden’s postgame huddle ended here Friday, and the Blue Devils began celebrating their way toward their locker room. Linebacker Alec Hall veered away from the noise and walked over to a quiet group of Polk County players. “You guys are amazing,” Hall said, full of sincerity. “You scored 33...
MAIDEN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: North Iredell vs. J.H. Rose

Scenes from Saturday's 3A state volleyball championship between North Iredell and J.H. Rose. The Raiders won in five sets to claim the title and finish 33-0.
OLIN, NC
odaconline.com

Tristian Bailey, Guilford, Fy., Defensive Back

Bailey, a first-year from Statesville, N.C., played a big part in Guilford shutting out Averett to snap the Quakers 18-game skid against conference opponents. Bailey, who made four solo tackles on the day, intercepted a pair of passes and returned one to the house for a pick-six. That takeaway-turned-touchdown came late in the third quarter when he stepped in front of a would-be receiver to intercept the pass. He then galloped 28-yards to pay-dirt for the game's final score in Guilfod's 26-0 victory. Bailey later added another interception in the fourth quarter, stopping a Cougars drive as they crossed into Quaker territory. For the season, Bailey has registerd 25 tackles with 23 solo efforts. He has intercepted three passes, tied for second in the league.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Spun

Photo Of Appalachian State Fan Goes Viral During Saturday Game

Appalachian State football played Coastal Carolina on Thursday night, so the Mountaineers were off yesterday. With his team not in action, one App State fan decided to head to College Station and check out the Texas A&M-Florida game. In doing so, he returned to where the Mountaineers stunned the Aggies back on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
WBTV

Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
SALISBURY, NC
247Sports

Dave Doeren on Wake Forest victory: 'That was an awesome win'

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State gets their revenge against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons outlasting Wake Forest by a final score of 30-21. The Wolfpack move to 7-2 (3-2 ACC) following tonights victory. The home win streak stays alive and extends to 16 games which is tied for the longest in program history.
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Record & Landmark, Nov. 7-13, 1997. “The proposed $7.3 million North Carolina Livestock Show and Sale facility in Statesville moved a step closer to reality on Wednesday. The Governmental Operations Committee approved unanimously a motion to purchase land in west Statesville.” (11/7) “Shortly after the contest the Vikings, coming...
STATESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC

