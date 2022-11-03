Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: North Iredell claims 3A state volleyball title, finishes 33-0
RALEIGH—The dream became a reality for North Iredell on Saturday. The Raiders (33-0) punctuated an unbeaten season at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum, defeating J.H. Rose (28-2) of Greenville in five sets (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9) to capture the 3A state championship. Emma Norris spiked the ball for...
North Iredell beats J.H. Rose in 5 sets to claim 3A volleyball title
Raleigh, N.C. — Last year, North Iredell walked out of Reynolds Coliseum stunned with a championship loss that would haunt them. Until Saturday. The Raiders walked out of Reynolds with the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A volleyball championship in hand, earning that which had been denied them a year ago with a exhilarating 3-2 (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-9) victory over J.H. Rose.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Myers Park golfer breaks state record, wins championship
CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has been teeing up girls state golf championships since 1969. There have been a couple of breaks in state tournament play - the tournament was not held from 1980 to 1986 and again from 1990 to 1994 – but it has been exceptionally rare that a Charlotte-area golfer claims the individual championship.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wolverines battle, but can’t slow Maiden in playoff loss
Maiden’s postgame huddle ended here Friday, and the Blue Devils began celebrating their way toward their locker room. Linebacker Alec Hall veered away from the noise and walked over to a quiet group of Polk County players. “You guys are amazing,” Hall said, full of sincerity. “You scored 33...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs. J.H. Rose
Scenes from Saturday's 3A state volleyball championship between North Iredell and J.H. Rose. The Raiders won in five sets to claim the title and finish 33-0.
High School Notebook: Combine Academy vs. Lincoln Charter
We take a look at a trio of prospects in the season debut from Combine Academy, one of the top high school teams in the nation.
odaconline.com
Tristian Bailey, Guilford, Fy., Defensive Back
Bailey, a first-year from Statesville, N.C., played a big part in Guilford shutting out Averett to snap the Quakers 18-game skid against conference opponents. Bailey, who made four solo tackles on the day, intercepted a pair of passes and returned one to the house for a pick-six. That takeaway-turned-touchdown came late in the third quarter when he stepped in front of a would-be receiver to intercept the pass. He then galloped 28-yards to pay-dirt for the game's final score in Guilfod's 26-0 victory. Bailey later added another interception in the fourth quarter, stopping a Cougars drive as they crossed into Quaker territory. For the season, Bailey has registerd 25 tackles with 23 solo efforts. He has intercepted three passes, tied for second in the league.
Photo Of Appalachian State Fan Goes Viral During Saturday Game
Appalachian State football played Coastal Carolina on Thursday night, so the Mountaineers were off yesterday. With his team not in action, one App State fan decided to head to College Station and check out the Texas A&M-Florida game. In doing so, he returned to where the Mountaineers stunned the Aggies back on Sept. 10.
WBTV
Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
Dave Doeren on Wake Forest victory: 'That was an awesome win'
RALEIGH, NC -- NC State gets their revenge against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons outlasting Wake Forest by a final score of 30-21. The Wolfpack move to 7-2 (3-2 ACC) following tonights victory. The home win streak stays alive and extends to 16 games which is tied for the longest in program history.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Nov. 7-13, 1997. “The proposed $7.3 million North Carolina Livestock Show and Sale facility in Statesville moved a step closer to reality on Wednesday. The Governmental Operations Committee approved unanimously a motion to purchase land in west Statesville.” (11/7) “Shortly after the contest the Vikings, coming...
Rajah Caruth ends NASCAR season with Top 20 finish
Another solid finish shines more light on the bright future for Rajah Caruth. The post Rajah Caruth ends NASCAR season with Top 20 finish appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
‘Let’s go, girls’: Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023.
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
power98fm.com
Charlotte-Area Restaurants Treating Veterans To Meals On November 11
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and it’s a day to show our gratitude for the service of so many dedicated men and women in the U.S. military. Some local restaurants will be offering free meals to veterans on that day, including the restaurants of Mac’s Hospitality Group.
UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
WBTV
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
