Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
After milestone match Nebraska volleyball gets another top-10 matchup
It will be another top-10 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team later this week in the Big Ten. Nebraska plays at Ohio State on Sunday in one of the key Big Ten matches in the final three weeks of the regular season. In the new AVCA poll released on Monday Nebraska stayed at No. 4 and Ohio State is sixth.
North Platte Telegraph
What we learned from Nebraska's update on the progress of its new facility
Work continues outside Memorial Stadium on Nebraska’s new athletics facility that will serve countless Husker athletes in the years to come. With an eye toward opening next summer, the exterior of the building has seen a major transformation over the last few months. Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning...
North Platte Telegraph
'A dream come true': Maddie Krull scores 18 in her Nebraska debut
LINCOLN — For the first time in years, Maddie Krull didn’t start a regular season basketball game on the floor, but her smile couldn’t have been wider afterward. The Millard South graduate and South Dakota transfer scored 18 points and hit four-3-pointers in Nebraska’s 100-36 rout of UNO. She even made the 3 that sent NU into triple digits.
North Platte Telegraph
Kolten Tilford receives preferred walk-on offer to play at Nebraska
Kolten Tilford, just like every young football player in the state, grew up dreaming about one day playing football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He now has an opportunity to make it a reality. “After a great talk with Coach Joseph, I am blessed to have received an opportunity to play...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska breaks triple digits in season-opening win over UNO
LINCOLN — Isabelle Bourne and Allison Weidner had hot starts in helping No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball rout UNO 100-36 Monday afternoon. Bourne (21) and Weidner (19) combined for 40 points, including 19 in the first quarter as NU (1-0) jumped out a 28-11 lead after ten minutes in Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU’s stingy, aggressive defense took over from there, forcing 19 turnovers and blocking six shots.
North Platte Telegraph
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska soccer left out of NCAA Tournament field
The Nebraska soccer team was not included in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, released Monday. The Huskers were squarely among the teams battling for one of the final spots in the tournament after an 8-7-5 season that marked the program's highest win total since 2018. Nebraska's resume got a boost...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska opens season with ugly win over Maine
The groans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena sounded grimly familiar. One year after Nebraska blew a buy game to Western Illinois, the Huskers’ new culture, coaching staff and roster composition was staring eye to eye with another mid-major no-name. The Maine Black Bears, owners of one .500 record since 2010,...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football eyes consistency, playing four quarters
Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday dropped the Huskers to 3-6 with three regular-season games left: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa. NU has to win them all to make a bowl game. So where to go from here?. The Huskers have to work on some fundamentals. That includes consistency, especially...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: A look at what goes into being the No. 1 defense in the nation
Nebraska's distinction as the No. 1 defense in college volleyball is as cool as it sounds. “We love to hear that, and we work on that every single day,” Nebraska All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez said. Nebraska’s opponents are averaging a .119 hitting percentage against the Huskers, which is 12...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball prepares for UNO matchup
UNO (2021-2022 statistics) NEBRASKA (2021-2022 statistics) UNO scouting report: The Mavericks return four starters from last season’s 7-19 team. Pilakouta, one of the better post players in the Summit, will have to get going on offense — and stay out of foul trouble — for Carrie Banks’ team to have a chance. It’d help, too, if Cave — a dynamic guard from Weeping Water — has a big game in PBA in front of what should be a good cheering section. UNO lost several players to transfer in the offseason and gained Watson — a bigger, more physical guard who can defend — from SEMO. Another transfer, Aaliyah Stanley, comes from Eastern Michigan. The Mavs’ 2021-2022 weakness — 3-point shooting — will be tested against a Nebraska team that denies pretty well inside the arc. If Cave can hit three or four trios and her teammates can cumulatively add three or four of their own, UNO may be able to hang around. Banks’ teams can defend just about anyone.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion
With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota’s defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota’s season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska cycles through quarterbacks again as hot start fades into emptiness
LINCOLN — The cheers rose loudly and derisively from the sun-splashed Memorial Stadium stands as Trey Palmer grabbed a pass from Logan Smothers and fell forward. A first down! The Huskers offense hadn’t generated one of those in six straight possessions spanning more than two full quarters and well beyond an hour of real time. Empty drives had piled up like food wrappers, quickly used and cast aside as a 10-0 Nebraska lead evaporated in a flurry of punts.
North Platte Telegraph
5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska plays host to Minnesota at 11 am. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Starting QB still up in the air. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will be a...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Why not give Logan Smothers an extended look if NU's offense wasn't working?
A Cinderella story of sorts was afoot Saturday for Nebraska. No Casey Thompson at quarterback. One of the nation’s worst run defenses against one of the country’s best rushing attacks. Hadn’t beaten the P.J. Fleck-led Minnesota Golden Gophers since 2018. No matter. The Huskers were the belle...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Somewhere Nebraska's future coach is looking at the Huskers' loss and taking notes
LINCOLN — This will go where it belongs, in the “L” column. Missed opportunity. Blown chance. Nebraska will look back on this film and say this game against Minnesota was there for the taking. And the Gophers took it. But after a Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska prepares for tough road ahead, Mo Ibrahim extends rushing streak
Nebraska’s 24-hour rule is back in action. It’s the time to dwell on another loss and dissect what went wrong. The task after that will be equally daunting. A trip to top-five Michigan before dates with Wisconsin and Iowa to end the season. “We on a mission,” NU...
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Chubba Purdy threw an interception early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska's chances were already fading late in the game, but the Huskers only trailed by three points before his turnover. Given that the play occurred on third down, a simple incompletion would have resulted in a punt and Minnesota having to drive roughly 60 yards for a touchdown. Instead, the Gophers only had to gain 33 yards after the interception, and the ensuing touchdown made it a 20-10 game.
Comments / 0