After milestone match Nebraska volleyball gets another top-10 matchup

It will be another top-10 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team later this week in the Big Ten. Nebraska plays at Ohio State on Sunday in one of the key Big Ten matches in the final three weeks of the regular season. In the new AVCA poll released on Monday Nebraska stayed at No. 4 and Ohio State is sixth.
What we learned from Nebraska's update on the progress of its new facility

Work continues outside Memorial Stadium on Nebraska’s new athletics facility that will serve countless Husker athletes in the years to come. With an eye toward opening next summer, the exterior of the building has seen a major transformation over the last few months. Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning...
'A dream come true': Maddie Krull scores 18 in her Nebraska debut

LINCOLN — For the first time in years, Maddie Krull didn’t start a regular season basketball game on the floor, but her smile couldn’t have been wider afterward. The Millard South graduate and South Dakota transfer scored 18 points and hit four-3-pointers in Nebraska’s 100-36 rout of UNO. She even made the 3 that sent NU into triple digits.
Kolten Tilford receives preferred walk-on offer to play at Nebraska

Kolten Tilford, just like every young football player in the state, grew up dreaming about one day playing football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He now has an opportunity to make it a reality. “After a great talk with Coach Joseph, I am blessed to have received an opportunity to play...
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects

Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
Nebraska breaks triple digits in season-opening win over UNO

LINCOLN — Isabelle Bourne and Allison Weidner had hot starts in helping No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball rout UNO 100-36 Monday afternoon. Bourne (21) and Weidner (19) combined for 40 points, including 19 in the first quarter as NU (1-0) jumped out a 28-11 lead after ten minutes in Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU’s stingy, aggressive defense took over from there, forcing 19 turnovers and blocking six shots.
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start

On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
Nebraska soccer left out of NCAA Tournament field

The Nebraska soccer team was not included in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, released Monday. The Huskers were squarely among the teams battling for one of the final spots in the tournament after an 8-7-5 season that marked the program's highest win total since 2018. Nebraska's resume got a boost...
Nebraska opens season with ugly win over Maine

The groans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena sounded grimly familiar. One year after Nebraska blew a buy game to Western Illinois, the Huskers’ new culture, coaching staff and roster composition was staring eye to eye with another mid-major no-name. The Maine Black Bears, owners of one .500 record since 2010,...
Nebraska football eyes consistency, playing four quarters

Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday dropped the Huskers to 3-6 with three regular-season games left: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa. NU has to win them all to make a bowl game. So where to go from here?. The Huskers have to work on some fundamentals. That includes consistency, especially...
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win

No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
Nebraska women's basketball prepares for UNO matchup

UNO (2021-2022 statistics) NEBRASKA (2021-2022 statistics) UNO scouting report: The Mavericks return four starters from last season’s 7-19 team. Pilakouta, one of the better post players in the Summit, will have to get going on offense — and stay out of foul trouble — for Carrie Banks’ team to have a chance. It’d help, too, if Cave — a dynamic guard from Weeping Water — has a big game in PBA in front of what should be a good cheering section. UNO lost several players to transfer in the offseason and gained Watson — a bigger, more physical guard who can defend — from SEMO. Another transfer, Aaliyah Stanley, comes from Eastern Michigan. The Mavs’ 2021-2022 weakness — 3-point shooting — will be tested against a Nebraska team that denies pretty well inside the arc. If Cave can hit three or four trios and her teammates can cumulatively add three or four of their own, UNO may be able to hang around. Banks’ teams can defend just about anyone.
Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion

With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota’s defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota’s season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
Nebraska cycles through quarterbacks again as hot start fades into emptiness

LINCOLN — The cheers rose loudly and derisively from the sun-splashed Memorial Stadium stands as Trey Palmer grabbed a pass from Logan Smothers and fell forward. A first down! The Huskers offense hadn’t generated one of those in six straight possessions spanning more than two full quarters and well beyond an hour of real time. Empty drives had piled up like food wrappers, quickly used and cast aside as a 10-0 Nebraska lead evaporated in a flurry of punts.
5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska plays host to Minnesota at 11 am. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Starting QB still up in the air. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will be a...
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Chubba Purdy threw an interception early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska's chances were already fading late in the game, but the Huskers only trailed by three points before his turnover. Given that the play occurred on third down, a simple incompletion would have resulted in a punt and Minnesota having to drive roughly 60 yards for a touchdown. Instead, the Gophers only had to gain 33 yards after the interception, and the ensuing touchdown made it a 20-10 game.
