Jeff Webster of Perry
Services are pending for Jeff Webster, 56, of Perry. Jeff passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Stratford Specialty Care in Stratford, Iowa. Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Boone is in charge of arrangements.
Letter to the editor: Reader will miss big-hearted sports writer
I’m incredibly sad to learn of the passing of my former coworker and my friend, Jeff Webster. As an aspiring journalist, I walked into the Perry Chief and asked how I could help in 2001. They handed me a camera — a film camera (look that one up, kids) — and I was off taking blurry football photos and developing them in a darkroom (another reference some of you won’t get.)
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Benjiman Searl, 39, of 410 W. Market St., Panora, was arrested for driving while barred. Cadence Heilman of Adel was traveling on Old Highway 6 when a yellow cargo van pulled out in front of her from First Street and Heilman’s vehicle collided with the yellow van, which did not stop but left the scene. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.000. The case is under investigation.
Veterans Day closures, schedule changes in Perry announced
All Perry city offices, the Perry Water Works, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Please note: Members age 18 and up can still use the 24-hour fitness room at the McCreary Community Building. Residential garbage routes...
Rain dampens turnout at Saturday’s Bouton Betterment Breakfast
Saturday’s cold rain made for a smaller crowd at the Bouton Betterment Breakfast in the Bouton Community Center. The undeterred attendees enjoyed a country breakfast with all the fixings, including pancakes and eggs made to order and served up hot, all for $8. The smaller crowd made for a...
PHS actors amuse audience with Wilde’s ‘The Canterville Ghost’
The Perry High School Drama Department’s fall production of “The Canterville Ghost” was successfully staged this weekend at the Perry Performing Arts Center. Published in 1887, “The Canterville Ghost” was the famous English dramatist Oscar Wilde’s first published short story. Wilde’s amusing tale satirizes the Gothic horror stories once fashionable in England and America. It pits a rather pathetic aristocratic ghost, Sir Simon de Canterville, who haunts an old English country house, against the sober pragmatism and commercial commodities young America, embodied by the Otis family, whose name perhaps suggests their newly elevated status.
Remember to dial back clocks one hour Sunday
Perry-area readers are reminded to turn their clocks back one hour Sunday at 2 a.m., which is the official beginning of Central Standard Time. One may also change the time on one’s devices before going to bed on Saturday night. Daylight Savings Time will return Sunday, March 12, 2023.
