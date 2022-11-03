To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Benjiman Searl, 39, of 410 W. Market St., Panora, was arrested for driving while barred. Cadence Heilman of Adel was traveling on Old Highway 6 when a yellow cargo van pulled out in front of her from First Street and Heilman’s vehicle collided with the yellow van, which did not stop but left the scene. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.000. The case is under investigation.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO