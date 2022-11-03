ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect forced people out of their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off in their car Sunday night. The victims told police they were parked on Rangewood near Vickers when a person carrying a gun approached the car and ordered them to get out. The suspect told them hand over various items, then got in the vehicle and left the victims stranded. No injuries were reported.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city. As of 3:15 p.m., police were still in the area with crime tape up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Driver who hit 2 police cruisers remains at large

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Driver charged in fiery crash that caused power outage

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dorchester Park homicide victim identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy of 35-year-old Bradly Miller, whose death at Dorchester Park on Thursday, Nov. 3 is being investigated as a homicide. On Nov. 3 at around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Dorchester Park at 1130 South Nevada […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating two reported business robberies which appeared to be connected to one another in Colorado Springs Sunday, police said officers were dispatched to a business for a reported robbery in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Dr., just before 9 p.m. According to the police, the suspect walked The post 2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body found at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two minors are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

18-year-old arrested after shooting into car in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —18-year-old Juaquin Availa is under arrest and facing First Degree Attempted Murder charges after he walked up to a car in the parking lot of a Pueblo business and fired shots at the people inside. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the dispatch center received a call around 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Victim threatened with baseball bat & gun, 1 arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman after she and another suspect were reported for threatening a victim with weapons late Saturday night on Nov. 5. Police are still searching for the second suspect. Bethany Wood, 34, was arrested for First Degree Burglary and Menacing. Police have an arrest warrant […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Driver in stolen truck hits 2 Springs police cruisers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Keep your eyes peeled for a silver Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate 626PIR!. Springs police say that vehicle rammed two cruisers after officers cornered it Saturday night. Officers spotted the pickup just before 10 p.m. near the corner of North Academy and Bijou. Three...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police investigating after man found shot in car in west Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a wrecked car near Pueblo City Park early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported drive-by shooting. “Once officers arrived on scene, they...
PUEBLO, CO

