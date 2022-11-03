Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Bear Creek Nature Center Hosts a Bear Run on November 5thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo police investigating possible drive-by shooting
A football team in Colorado Springs honored a fallen El Paso County deputy throughout the 2022 season. A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!
Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect forced people out of their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off in their car Sunday night. The victims told police they were parked on Rangewood near Vickers when a person carrying a gun approached the car and ordered them to get out. The suspect told them hand over various items, then got in the vehicle and left the victims stranded. No injuries were reported.
Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
KKTV
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city. As of 3:15 p.m., police were still in the area with crime tape up.
KKTV
WATCH: Driver who hit 2 police cruisers remains at large
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Driver charged in fiery crash that caused power outage
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
Dorchester Park homicide victim identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy of 35-year-old Bradly Miller, whose death at Dorchester Park on Thursday, Nov. 3 is being investigated as a homicide. On Nov. 3 at around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Dorchester Park at 1130 South Nevada […]
2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating two reported business robberies which appeared to be connected to one another in Colorado Springs Sunday, police said officers were dispatched to a business for a reported robbery in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Dr., just before 9 p.m. According to the police, the suspect walked The post 2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Body found at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two minors are...
Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs' Dorchester Park
The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday. The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce...
18-year-old arrested after shooting into car in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) —18-year-old Juaquin Availa is under arrest and facing First Degree Attempted Murder charges after he walked up to a car in the parking lot of a Pueblo business and fired shots at the people inside. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the dispatch center received a call around 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. […]
KKTV
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs
Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Two minors are facing charges in connection to a deadly fire in Colorado.
Victim threatened with baseball bat & gun, 1 arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman after she and another suspect were reported for threatening a victim with weapons late Saturday night on Nov. 5. Police are still searching for the second suspect. Bethany Wood, 34, was arrested for First Degree Burglary and Menacing. Police have an arrest warrant […]
KKTV
Red Cross warn homeowners to check smoke detectors after responding to over 130 fires this year
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box in Colorado Springs neighborhood. Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box in Colorado Springs neighborhood. Breezy week ahead. Updated: 10 hours ago. Breezy week ahead. Updated: 11 hours ago. Police say the driver...
KKTV
Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday off Garden of the Gods Road. Police said two people are shot and in the hospital but no arrests have been made at this time. The post Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Driver in stolen truck hits 2 Springs police cruisers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Keep your eyes peeled for a silver Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate 626PIR!. Springs police say that vehicle rammed two cruisers after officers cornered it Saturday night. Officers spotted the pickup just before 10 p.m. near the corner of North Academy and Bijou. Three...
KKTV
Police investigating after man found shot in car in west Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a wrecked car near Pueblo City Park early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported drive-by shooting. “Once officers arrived on scene, they...
Comments / 0