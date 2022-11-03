ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The HD Post

CALHFA giving homeowners $40K for Granny Flat

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The passage of controversial Senate Bills 9 and 10, effective until 2029, legalizes duplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and small multifamily properties on lots previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes.CALHFA is providing a grant up to $40,000 for homeowners to help alleviate the housing crisis in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Most Californians agree the future of transportation is electric. So why is Prop. 30 so divisive?

Most Californians agree that the future of transportation is electric. But how the state transitions away from the gas-guzzling internal combustion engine has become a political lightning rod this election cycle, putting Gov. Gavin Newsom at odds with his own party. Proposition 30 has been cast as both an urgently needed climate investment and a “tax grab” benefiting its largest donor: the rideshare company Lyft. But, pass or fail, the fight over Prop. 30 exemplifies an age-old question when it comes to climate action: Who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again

WASHINGTON (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the so-called tipped...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX40

Garofoli, Bump discuss reaction to Paul Pelosi attack, midterm elections

(Inside California Politics) San Francisco Chronicle Senior Political Writer Joe Garofoli, and Philip Bump, a national columnist with The Washington Post, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the attack on Paul Pelosi. The two talk about the reaction to the attack, how it was politicized, and the conspiracy theories that followed. They […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
ARIZONA STATE
Terry Mansfield

California's Best Free Attractions

Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California GOP chair explains final push by Republicans

(Inside California Politics) California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the final push by Republicans ahead of election day. The leader of the California Republican Party also discusses the races for California controller, and key congressional races. The discussion also surrounds rain expected across the state on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Crowd at Ohio Trump rally calls for change ahead of midterms

VANDALIA, Ohio — Ahead of the midterm elections, former president Donald Trump made Vandalia his final campaign stop as he pushed for a 2022 red wave. There he found an energetic crowd, made up of conservatives from across the state, turning up to prove to the former president and the country that Ohio conservatives are still in Trump’s corner.
OHIO STATE

