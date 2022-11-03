Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Haven’t received your inflation relief payment yet? California announces new timeline
Millions of Californians have already been sent their Middle Class Tax Refund – a one-time direct payment to help ease the pain of record inflation – but millions of others are still waiting for the money. The payments, which are between $200 and $1,050, are being sent two...
Poverty drops in California but only because of child tax credit, COVID relief funds
If you haven’t filed for a child tax credit, now’s the time to do it. A deadline approaches.
NBC Los Angeles
Local Federal Prosecutor Monitoring Southern California Elections for Potential Fraud
Tensions and emotions surrounding the election can sometimes turn into actions that could be against the law. That’s why local and federal officials are closely monitoring elections in Southern California in case there are any issues -- from voter concerns to threats of violence. “So the types of crimes...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
A congressional race in Orange County has become one of the most closely watched contests this election cycle, and will likely trigger a rethink for politicos on how Asian Americans vote.
Washington Examiner
Authorities undercount homeless veterans on streets of Southern California, officials say
The federal government is undercounting the number of homeless veterans in Southern California by thousands in its latest report that mentions a groundbreaking decrease of 11%, officials say. An announcement Thursday by the Department of Housing and Urban Development says a January 2022 count shows 33,136 homeless veterans nationwide. HUD...
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom calls for early action to waive taxes on forgiven student loan debt
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom called on the Legislature Saturday to take early action to ensure any federal student debt relief provided to Californians would not be subject to state taxes. A statement from the Governor's office says, “Californians who get student debt relief shouldn’t be hit with taxes...
CALHFA giving homeowners $40K for Granny Flat
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The passage of controversial Senate Bills 9 and 10, effective until 2029, legalizes duplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and small multifamily properties on lots previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes.CALHFA is providing a grant up to $40,000 for homeowners to help alleviate the housing crisis in California.
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
California Lawyer Claims Self-Checkout at Giant Retailers Will Not Survive After He Sees High Number of Theft Cases
A Southern Californian lawyer has claimed that retailers cannot survive using self-checkout systems. Companies will eventually have to revert to regular cashiers, according to his TikTok post.
In the California ‘reading wars,’ phonics is gaining
A decades-old conflict over how to teach reading to young children, dubbed "reading wars," is being resolved in California by a shift to phonics.
Economists: A changing workforce could impact the Central Coast economy
The annual Central Coast Economic Forecast included a look at San Luis Obispo County, the state and the nation.
Most Californians agree the future of transportation is electric. So why is Prop. 30 so divisive?
Most Californians agree that the future of transportation is electric. But how the state transitions away from the gas-guzzling internal combustion engine has become a political lightning rod this election cycle, putting Gov. Gavin Newsom at odds with his own party. Proposition 30 has been cast as both an urgently needed climate investment and a “tax grab” benefiting its largest donor: the rideshare company Lyft. But, pass or fail, the fight over Prop. 30 exemplifies an age-old question when it comes to climate action: Who...
spectrumnews1.com
Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again
WASHINGTON (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the so-called tipped...
Garofoli, Bump discuss reaction to Paul Pelosi attack, midterm elections
(Inside California Politics) San Francisco Chronicle Senior Political Writer Joe Garofoli, and Philip Bump, a national columnist with The Washington Post, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the attack on Paul Pelosi. The two talk about the reaction to the attack, how it was politicized, and the conspiracy theories that followed. They […]
spectrumnews1.com
Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
California's Best Free Attractions
Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
California GOP chair explains final push by Republicans
(Inside California Politics) California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the final push by Republicans ahead of election day. The leader of the California Republican Party also discusses the races for California controller, and key congressional races. The discussion also surrounds rain expected across the state on […]
spectrumnews1.com
Crowd at Ohio Trump rally calls for change ahead of midterms
VANDALIA, Ohio — Ahead of the midterm elections, former president Donald Trump made Vandalia his final campaign stop as he pushed for a 2022 red wave. There he found an energetic crowd, made up of conservatives from across the state, turning up to prove to the former president and the country that Ohio conservatives are still in Trump’s corner.
California's Safest Cities
California has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of California, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
