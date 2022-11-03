Most Californians agree that the future of transportation is electric. But how the state transitions away from the gas-guzzling internal combustion engine has become a political lightning rod this election cycle, putting Gov. Gavin Newsom at odds with his own party. Proposition 30 has been cast as both an urgently needed climate investment and a “tax grab” benefiting its largest donor: the rideshare company Lyft. But, pass or fail, the fight over Prop. 30 exemplifies an age-old question when it comes to climate action: Who...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO