ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

7-6-2-8-7

(seven, six, two, eight, seven)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking in response to state Supreme Court rulings in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. Ahead of Tuesday’s midterms, more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness. It’s still unclear what was in the envelope. Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Nevada secretary of state declines to lift hand-count ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County last week to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. In a letter to the county Friday, Cegavske invited county officials to update or better explain their proposal for a silent hand-count with more details. But the move makes it increasingly difficult for Nye County to revise, submit, get approval and carry out plans for the hand-count of mail-in ballots before polls close on Election Day.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Class 5A Texas high school football playoff pairings

Here are the Class 5A high school football playoff sites and times for the bidistrict round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 5A DIVISION I Region I El Paso Del Valle (9-1) vs. Abilene (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at El Paso’s Conquest Stadium
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy