Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
Resellers Seen Walking Out of Disney Theme Park With WAGONS Full of Merchandise
Ahhh, another day, another group of resellers ruining a merchandise release for everyone else. Resellers have truly become the bane of Guests’ existence as they descend on the Disney Parks when new merchandise is released, buy as much of it as they can, and then resell it on sites like eBay for double or triple the price — sometimes more.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2023
In addition to the discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida residents, a Walt Disney World Resort hotel discount has been announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2023. The offer is valid on select nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Save 25%. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
Disney Confirms Resort Guest Perk to Continue Throughout 2023
As we enjoy the fall decor throughout Walt Disney World Resort and signs of the holiday season arriving soon, we’re shifting gears to focus on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year. Thankfully, Disney has confirmed a Disney Resort Guest perk will continue throughout the new year.
Marvel Kitchen Collection Debuts at Disneyland Resort
Avengers Assemble! An all new Marvel themed kitchen collection was spotted at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. These two hot pan holders come as a set. The pot holder is made of silicone. The front features a white background and different Avengers insignias. A sky blue borders the hexagon shape.
New Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse Pandora Charm at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Pandora charm featuring Mickey Mouse from “Steamboat Willie” is available exclusively at Disney Parks. We found it in Legends of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Pandora Charm – $90.
PHOTOS: This NEW Disney Starbucks Tumbler Is Decked Out in Christmas Ombre
The holiday season has arrived in full force at Walt Disney World, and that means all kinds of new Disney merchandise is available in the parks!. One thing we’ve come to count on lately is coming across new Starbucks cups! And today, we spotted one perfect for the Christmas season! 💚❤️
Festival of Holidays 2022 Pins Arrive at Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Merry Christmas! Hanukkah sameach! Habari gani! Whatever holidays you celebrate this time of year, we can all agree that Disney California Adventure is a pretty great place to gather and enjoy the spirit of the season together. And as part of the annual Festival of Holidays, you can pick up some special pins now at the park to commemorate!
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Disney Christmas Stories’ Parade Returns to Tokyo Disneyland
We need a little Christmas now, and fortunately, Disney Christmas has kicked off just in time at Tokyo Disneyland! For the first time since 2019, the “Disney Christmas Stories” parade has returned to the park, albeit with a few changes. So let’s explore this returning parade, now in its sixth year.
Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Dining Reservations in My Disney Experience App
Guests can now cancel their Walt Disney World dining reservations up to two hours before the reservation time in the My Disney Experience app. Previously, guests could not make same-day cancellations in the app. Instead, they had to call Disney, pay a no-show fee (usually $10 per person), or change the reservation to another day and then cancel it.
NEW ‘World of Color’ MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
MagicBand+ debuted at Disneyland Resort last month, and today we found a new “World of Color” themed design!. This colorful World of Color band is now available at Disneyland Resort!. The band itself has the World of Color logo on one side, with the Disney California Adventure logo...
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
Universal Orlando Resort Previews New Holiday Treats and Grinch & Minion Popcorn Buckets
As Universal Orlando Resort continues to get ready for the holiday, starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, including new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings and two unique popcorn buckets inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and “Despicable Me.”
New Park Maps Featuring MagicBand+ Arrive at Disneyland Park
With the recent debut of MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort, new park maps have now arrived that showcase the MagicBand+ product experience. One of the inside flaps of the map folds out to reveal details of the MagicBand+ product and experience. The space where MagicBand+ is now listed was previously filled...
Paradise Pier Hotel Transformation Into Pixar Place Continues With More Repainting and Pool Construction
Exterior painting continues at the Paradise Pier Hotel. This is the hotel’s fourth rebranding since it’s opening in 1984. The fun-in-the-sun themed hotel is slowly being painted over with white paint. This side of the hotel has added more paint since our last check-in. Recently, it was announced...
Christmas Tree and More 2022 Holiday Decorations Go Up at Universal Studios Florida
Christmas isn’t just taking over The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but all of Universal Studios Florida. Holiday decorations can now be seen in almost every inch of the park. New York. We were excited to see the Universal Studios Florida Christmas tree towering over the New York area...
KOST 103.5 kicks off the holidays with their exclusive Christmas party at Disney California Adventure
Ellen K. joins KTLA’s Samantha Cortese to talk about all things Christmas, from the music on KOST 103.5 to Mickey Mouse and his Disney treats, Disney merchandise, and getting the chance to win it all. KOST 103.5 hosts its annual Christmas party at Disney California Adventure and viewers have...
Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)
Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents. On days...
