Smith County, TN

Smith County Sheriff’s Office prepares for 2022 Santa’s Shoppers Program

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Smith County Chamber of Commerce again this year to host the 2022 Santa’s Shoppers Program. Santa’s Shoppers creates an exciting Christmas experience for children in need and fosters connections between children and law enforcement that can last a lifetime.
Parent Night Out 2022 hosted by Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition

The Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition will host a Parent Night Out on Monday, November 14th, at 6:00pm at the Smith Co. Chamber of Commerce. They will provide a free lasagna dinner and education on how you can talk to your children and teenagers about the dangers of substance use. Participants will be able to take home materials that will help guide the conversation with children about substance use. There will be time for questions!
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon

A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. 2022 ASCAP Country Music Awards. Powerball results delayed. Gov....
Rain Did NOT Stop Habitat's "Cookin' To Build"

(MURFREESBORO) Despite the scattered showers, the 15th Annual Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity COOKIN' TO BUILD around the historic Rutherford County Courthouse was a huge success. The event was held from 11:00 o'clock Saturday morning (11/5/2022) until 1:00 in the afternoon on the Murfreesboro town square. The event raised money to build affordable homes for low-moderate income families.
Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
Bond revoked for former Smith County coach

The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
TA Travel Center on Hwy. 111 plans official opening for first of year

Cookeville – Travelers and truck drivers will soon have another option as they roll through Cookeville. The TA Express Travel Center on Hwy. 111 plans to open its doors to the public at the first of the year, TA Express maintenance manager John Luick told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal.
Part-Time work opportunity with the Admissions Office 11/22

The Tennessee Tech Admissions Office is looking for some awesome current students to be our STAR callers this semester! You’ll be calling and texting incoming students to answer questions about admissions, invite them to events, and help them with next steps to becoming a student here. We’re looking for happy and excited voices to be many incoming student’s first interaction with Tech!
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday

The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials

Update:  More than 200 Davidson County voters given the wrong ballots during early voting will have the opportunity to cast provisional ballots, the ACLU of Tennessee said late Friday in announcing a legal agreement reached with the Tennessee Secretary of State, the Davidson County Election Commission and Governor Bill Lee shortly after a filing a […] The post Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled...
