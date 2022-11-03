Read full article on original website
smithcountyinsider.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office prepares for 2022 Santa’s Shoppers Program
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Smith County Chamber of Commerce again this year to host the 2022 Santa’s Shoppers Program. Santa’s Shoppers creates an exciting Christmas experience for children in need and fosters connections between children and law enforcement that can last a lifetime.
smithcountyinsider.com
Parent Night Out 2022 hosted by Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition
The Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition will host a Parent Night Out on Monday, November 14th, at 6:00pm at the Smith Co. Chamber of Commerce. They will provide a free lasagna dinner and education on how you can talk to your children and teenagers about the dangers of substance use. Participants will be able to take home materials that will help guide the conversation with children about substance use. There will be time for questions!
smithcountyinsider.com
Smith County Noon Rotary 5th Annual Pocket Knife Fundraiser features the Cumberland River
The Smith County Noon Rotary Club has released the design for their 2022 knife fundraiser. This year’s design features the Cumberland River. There are two options to choose from. The first option is a Case XX Trapper knife with Blue/Green Corelon Swirl handles that comes in wood display boxes....
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
WKRN
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon
A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. 2022 ASCAP Country Music Awards. Powerball results delayed. Gov....
wgnsradio.com
Rain Did NOT Stop Habitat's "Cookin' To Build"
(MURFREESBORO) Despite the scattered showers, the 15th Annual Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity COOKIN' TO BUILD around the historic Rutherford County Courthouse was a huge success. The event was held from 11:00 o'clock Saturday morning (11/5/2022) until 1:00 in the afternoon on the Murfreesboro town square. The event raised money to build affordable homes for low-moderate income families.
Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
Southeast Baptist Church Presents 38th Annual Bethlehem Marketplace
Southeast Baptist Church has announced that Bethlehem Marketplace will take place December 10-11, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Murfreesboro. Located at 708 Minerva Drive, this FREE walk-through drama reenactment depicts how. the village of Bethlehem may have looked the morning after Jesus’ birth. The atmosphere and surroundings...
fox17.com
7th grader charged for making threat against school in Lebanon Special School District
UPDATE (Nov. 7): The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says a seventh grader has been charged and will face school disciplinary action for making a threatening post on Snapchat directed towards students at Walter J Baird Middle School. ------------- UPDATE: Lebanon police say they do not perceive the concerning post as...
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
WKRN
Bond revoked for former Smith County coach
The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
ucbjournal.com
TA Travel Center on Hwy. 111 plans official opening for first of year
Cookeville – Travelers and truck drivers will soon have another option as they roll through Cookeville. The TA Express Travel Center on Hwy. 111 plans to open its doors to the public at the first of the year, TA Express maintenance manager John Luick told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal.
tntech.edu
Part-Time work opportunity with the Admissions Office 11/22
The Tennessee Tech Admissions Office is looking for some awesome current students to be our STAR callers this semester! You’ll be calling and texting incoming students to answer questions about admissions, invite them to events, and help them with next steps to becoming a student here. We’re looking for happy and excited voices to be many incoming student’s first interaction with Tech!
wpln.org
Nashville’s renewed attention on encampments could bring change to Brookmeade Park
Sandwiched on the edge of busy parking lots, a chainlink fence blocks most of the entrance to Brookmeade Park in West Nashville. Still, there’s a steady trickle of residents coming and going from dozens of tents. Some push shopping carts. Liz Mallard watches people she knows — and some...
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials
Update: More than 200 Davidson County voters given the wrong ballots during early voting will have the opportunity to cast provisional ballots, the ACLU of Tennessee said late Friday in announcing a legal agreement reached with the Tennessee Secretary of State, the Davidson County Election Commission and Governor Bill Lee shortly after a filing a […] The post Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
wmot.org
Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled...
