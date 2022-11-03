The Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition will host a Parent Night Out on Monday, November 14th, at 6:00pm at the Smith Co. Chamber of Commerce. They will provide a free lasagna dinner and education on how you can talk to your children and teenagers about the dangers of substance use. Participants will be able to take home materials that will help guide the conversation with children about substance use. There will be time for questions!

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO