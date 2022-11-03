Read full article on original website
WBBJ
UT Vols take on Memphis Tigers in historic game for Jackson’s ballpark
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Baseball Stadium hosted two guest baseball teams to hit it out of the ballpark. “I’m pretty pumped,” said fan Zach Polk. “I know a lot of people are since the lines are split into threes, so everybody is looking forward to coming out here. I’ve been playing baseball my whole life, and I enjoy the game. It’s always fun to see some place like this bring a lot of people here. It’ll be a good game today.”
Everything Tony Vitello said about Tennessee's exhibition with Memphis
Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WBBJ
Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new local business is preparing for its grand opening. Ninja Warrior Hangout celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting. They will be helping people of all ages strengthen their body and mind through fun and interactive activities. Ninja Warrior Hangout was designed by finalists from American...
WBBJ
Inaugural Military Ball hosted in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Red, white, and blue, plus dress blues and ball gowns equals one great night to shine the light of honor on our veterans and current military. The West TN Veterans coalition hosted their Inaugural Salute to our Veterans Military Ball on Saturday evening in order to receive donations to go towards a Veterans Crisis Fund.
WBBJ
Local shoppes host a holiday kick off
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Shoppes at North Park in Jackson hosted their Annual Holiday Open House. “Holiday Open House, Open House is the Kickoff to the Holiday Season here. It’s a weekend we have all the shopping that you can have we get all of our Christmas stuff and we’ve just invite everyone to come out and enjoy nine for that one location”, Marcy Simpson says.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WBBJ
Mrs. Anna Mae Hunt
Mrs. Anna Mae Hunt, 92, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Crestview Nursing Home in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Choady Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church.
WBBJ
Say yes to your wedding vendors!
JACKSON, Tenn. — As couples prepare for their big day, vendors of kinds could be needed. Having a wedding show, like tie the knot, is one place to find an assortment of vendors, items and even venue options for people with many types of taste. Tie the knot Tennessee...
WBBJ
Veterans honored at celebration hosted by local Rotary Club, Lions Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club and the Lions Club united Monday to honor veterans for Veterans Day this Friday. The luncheon started with a performance from the Thelma Barker Elementary School’s choir. They performed songs such as “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America the...
WBBJ
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life Friday amongst the Town of Atoka and other Tipton County residents. John Abbott served in the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army. He comes from a family of veterans. Friday, he said being recognized by the community was overwhelming.
westkentuckystar.com
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
WBBJ
Top Stories revisited: October 31 – November 6
JACKSON, Tenn. — With new stories everyday, you may have missed one. Characters were seen walking the streets, along with trick or treaters knocking on the doors for some fun treats and candy. On Monday evening the fun came to end at the Rodeway Inn in Jackson as a...
WBBJ
November Teen programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the teens to enjoy this November. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on November 12. Brown Bag Book Club. Every Wednesday at 12:00 pm on November 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. Come...
WBBJ
JSCC students undergo ‘mock disaster,’ receive active shooter preparation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local college students undergo a mock disaster. On Monday, the nursing students of Jackson State Community College had the chance to go through a mock disaster to teach the students emergency preparedness. The nursing students learned how to perform medical care in various environments and situations...
WBBJ
First Presbyterian Church holds Kirkin’ of the Tartans service
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church holds a traditional service that dates back over twenty years in Jackson. On Sunday, the Kirkin’ of the Tartans was held at the First Presbyterian Church. It is an American tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church. This is...
WBBJ
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
WBBJ
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
WBBJ
New flag raised above Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new flag is on display in the City of Jackson. In February 2022, a contest was launched for citizens of Jackson to submit a design for a new City Flag. After the flags were submitted, residents could vote on their favorite. Kris Stewart, a local...
