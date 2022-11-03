Read full article on original website
Kent School District sets hiring event for bus drivers, paraeducators
The Kent School District will have a hiring event in an effort to bring on more bus drivers and paraeducators. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at River Ridge Elementary School, 22420 Military Road S., in SeaTac. Pay for bus drivers ranges between $26.81 and...
Registration open for Black and Brown Male Summit at Highline College
Registration is open for the 2022 Black and Brown Male Summit on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Highline College in Des Moines. Hundreds of young men of color are expected to attend and spaces will fill quickly for this annual event. All participants must register by Friday, Nov. 11, for this free event. Breakfast and lunch are provided.
Kent Police arrest shooting, multiple carjackings suspect
Kent Police arrested a man for investigation of a Seattle shooting and multiple carjackings. Officers responded at about 1:51 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 to the 6400 block of South 212th Street regarding a Seattle Police request to locate a stolen vehicle, according to Kent Police. The man had reportedly been...
