ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One church congregation devoted their service to all veterans on Sunday. Grace Baptist Church in Ocean Springs hosted its annual Veterans Day Recognition Service. The church choir sand songs in dedication, and then the pastor took the stage for a special message. Long-time church member...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum

The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans. Firefighters feel the...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt

Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Harrison County to help fund redesign of Coliseum basketball court

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades are coming to the basketball court inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to help fund about $10,000 toward the project. Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Talking about "Cancel Culture" with USM Marketing Professor Dr. Katie Howie

If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Pascagoula High School students celebrated...
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans

Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
ourmshome.com

MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME

Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Gautier Middle School student uses YouTube to save classmate's life

Building the Coast's blue economy while showcasing South Mississippi. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. In the Kitchen...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

EMCC @ MGCCC (MACCC SEMI-FINAL)

Playoff highlights Poplarville, Moss Point, Stone, and St. Stanislaus. Play of the night from Poplarville's Maurice Travis. Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (11/04/2022) Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT. Look ahead to the 5A and 6A playoffs. Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (Thursday Night Special) {11/03/2022}
POPLARVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large

Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Mississippi Woman killed in Mobile County crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Mississippi woman according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred Saturday, just before 4 a.m. on I-10 near the 3 mile marker in Mobile County. 24-year-old Rachel Pickard of Summet, Mississippi, was fatally...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLOX

MCSO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense man hunt following a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning had Mobile County sheriff’s investigators crossing state lines. Twenty-six-year-old Wyatt Newburn, initially wanted for stealing cars, is now facing more serious charges. Newburn is accused of running away after breaking into at least two houses...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy