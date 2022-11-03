Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Knox Pages
Chesterville boy, 9, wins free telescope from Richland Astronomical Society
BELLVILLE — Maverick Shaw didn't know the real reason his parents dragged him into the board meeting on Saturday night. As members of the Richland Astronomical Society exchanged jokes, discussed leadership nominations and set dates for future events, the 9-year-old fidgeted in a folding chair in the back row.
Knox Pages
Knox Public Library continues donation campaign for Food For The Hungry
MOUNT VERNON — This year marks the 34th year of The Knox Public Library campaigning for Food For The Hungry. While The Knox Public Library is no longer charging fines, they are continuing to collect food and funds in support of the annual Food For The Hungry Drive from 11/7–12/3. The library branches participating include: Mount Vernon, Fredericktown, Danville, and Gambier.
Knox Pages
98th District House seat up for grabs between Kick & Homstad
MOUNT VERNON -- Two candidates will square off Nov. 8 for the right to represent Ohio's 98th House District, which includes the eastern half of Knox County, Holmes County and Coshocton County. Darrell Kick, a Republican currently representing Ohio's 70th House District (which includes all of Ashland County and portions...
Knox Pages
Then & Now: The distinctive Chambers house of Brandon
BRANDON -- Whenever I drive around Knox County, I see buildings that catch my attention and make me want to know a little of the history of said structures. Of course, most of the time, it’s a passing fantasy that slips away in the busy hustle and bustle of research for future History Knox columns. But once in a while, I luck out.
Knox Pages
131 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medication turned in to Knox County authorities
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County participated in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Totals have been tallied. Knox County collected 131.08 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medication. That is up 35.04 pounds from the previous year. Residents also disposed of unwanted syringes that were destroyed courtesy of Knox Community Hospital.
Knox Pages
Mohican 5K returns for 15th year
LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
Knox Pages
Jack Deboard
Jack D. Deboard, 82, of Mount Vernon passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Country Court Nursing Center in Mount Vernon. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Ebenezer Cemetery near Mount Vernon with Mr. Roger Marra officiating. Military Honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council.
Knox Pages
Clear Fork releases list of honor roll students
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has released its list of academic honorees for the 2022-2023 school year's first nine weeks.
Knox Pages
Wabash’s air attack overshadows Kenyon
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- The Kenyon College football team’s receiving corps continued to shine Saturday, but its effort alone could not counter a relentless Wabash College passing game that propelled the host Little Giants to a 49-25 conference win over the Owls. Senior receiver Finn Murray was the focal point...
Knox Pages
Danville tangles with familiar foe Lucas at Bellville regional semifinal
DANVILLE — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Danville in Saturday night's regional semifinals. The Blue Devils will tangle with Lucas in a Division VII, Region 25 semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon Police reports Nov. 2 to 5
MOUNT VERNON -- The Mount Vernon Police Department's officers filed the following reports after their respective shifts.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 6 & 7
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed the following reports from their respective shifts.
