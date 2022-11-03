ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Knox Pages

Knox Public Library continues donation campaign for Food For The Hungry

MOUNT VERNON — This year marks the 34th year of The Knox Public Library campaigning for Food For The Hungry. While The Knox Public Library is no longer charging fines, they are continuing to collect food and funds in support of the annual Food For The Hungry Drive from 11/7–12/3. The library branches participating include: Mount Vernon, Fredericktown, Danville, and Gambier.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

98th District House seat up for grabs between Kick & Homstad

MOUNT VERNON -- Two candidates will square off Nov. 8 for the right to represent Ohio's 98th House District, which includes the eastern half of Knox County, Holmes County and Coshocton County. Darrell Kick, a Republican currently representing Ohio's 70th House District (which includes all of Ashland County and portions...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Then & Now: The distinctive Chambers house of Brandon

BRANDON -- Whenever I drive around Knox County, I see buildings that catch my attention and make me want to know a little of the history of said structures. Of course, most of the time, it’s a passing fantasy that slips away in the busy hustle and bustle of research for future History Knox columns. But once in a while, I luck out.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Mohican 5K returns for 15th year

LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Jack Deboard

Jack D. Deboard, 82, of Mount Vernon passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Country Court Nursing Center in Mount Vernon. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Ebenezer Cemetery near Mount Vernon with Mr. Roger Marra officiating. Military Honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Wabash’s air attack overshadows Kenyon

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- The Kenyon College football team’s receiving corps continued to shine Saturday, but its effort alone could not counter a relentless Wabash College passing game that propelled the host Little Giants to a 49-25 conference win over the Owls. Senior receiver Finn Murray was the focal point...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

