Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A road project in the talks for about five years is now a step closer to beginning. The city of Biloxi secured more financial support on Monday for the extension of Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90. It’s a win for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum...
WLOX
Final day of Peter Anderson Festival makes parking spots hard to come by
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Attendees for the Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival showed up in full force Sunday, as the two-day festival wrapped up -- but not without one last headache for many. “I had to find a parking spot and walk a mile. Like, a whole mile...
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
WDAM-TV
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
WLOX
Harrison County to help fund redesign of Coliseum basketball court
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades are coming to the basketball court inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to help fund about $10,000 toward the project. Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews...
Man wanted after high-speed chase in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Jones County following a high-speed chase with deputies on Monday, November 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the chase began on Burnt Bridge Road and ended on North Lake Drive. Justin Eugene Gatlin, 30, is accused of running from the scene […]
WLOX
Celebrating nature in Jackson County, and cruising downtown Ocean Springs with Cynthia Sutton
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Today will be beautiful across South Mississippi....
WLOX
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after an armed robbery, and another is still wanted by Long Beach PD. Police Chief Billy seal says 26-year-old Christopher M. Collins from Gulfport was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of armed robbery. According to police, the arrest...
WLOX
Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service
It’s been a beautiful Sunday with tons of sunshine! We’ll stay calm tonight, but more fog will be possible overnight into Monday. Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 11 PM through 9 AM. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be warm, but we'll be a little cooler by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Jackson County live from downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Ocean Springs as the town prepares to host this weekend’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the largest arts festival in Mississippi! If you missed the live show, check out some of the highlights below.
WLOX
CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans.
WLOX
After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
WLOX
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WLOX
Art lovers attend Peter Anderson Festival despite rain
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, Ocean Springs is celebrating its 44th annual Peter Anderson Art Festival. The festival serves as a time for artists from across the country to showcase their best to attendees and to catch up with fellow artists as well. “It’s always one of our...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall farmer still recovering for grain bin rescue
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall farmer who was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans Tuesday is still recovering in Forrest General. According to his daughter Angelene Lowe, 73-year-old Wayne Breakfield is still facing an extensive recovery after losing four toes on his left foot. He will also have to have surgery on his right knee.
WLOX
Bollinger Shipyards set to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, STEHMO
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Bollinger Shipyards announced Monday morning it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (”STEHMO”). The acquisition includes 378 acres comprising two shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north of Pascagoula. The...
WDAM-TV
Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious. According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Firefighters approached the flames from both...
WLOX
Pascagoula pastor receives AARP 2022 Andrus award
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time pastor in Pascagoula was recognized for his service in the community. It was a big night for a special award. The AARP 2022 ceremony highlighted familiar faces who serve the community. This year’s recipient of the Andrus Award is the Rev. Larry G. Hawkins....
WDAM-TV
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been sentenced to serve two life sentences in the shooting deaths of his parents plus 20 years for shooting at responding Marion County deputies. 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that John H. Wells, 45, entered a guilty plea on Friday,...
Comments / 2