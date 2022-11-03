ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MS

WLOX

Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A road project in the talks for about five years is now a step closer to beginning. The city of Biloxi secured more financial support on Monday for the extension of Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90. It’s a win for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Harrison County to help fund redesign of Coliseum basketball court

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades are coming to the basketball court inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to help fund about $10,000 toward the project. Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted after high-speed chase in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Jones County following a high-speed chase with deputies on Monday, November 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the chase began on Burnt Bridge Road and ended on North Lake Drive. Justin Eugene Gatlin, 30, is accused of running from the scene […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service

It’s been a beautiful Sunday with tons of sunshine! We’ll stay calm tonight, but more fog will be possible overnight into Monday. Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 11 PM through 9 AM. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be warm, but we'll be a little cooler by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

WATCH: GMM celebrates Jackson County live from downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Ocean Springs as the town prepares to host this weekend’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the largest arts festival in Mississippi! If you missed the live show, check out some of the highlights below.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Art lovers attend Peter Anderson Festival despite rain

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, Ocean Springs is celebrating its 44th annual Peter Anderson Art Festival. The festival serves as a time for artists from across the country to showcase their best to attendees and to catch up with fellow artists as well. “It’s always one of our...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall farmer still recovering for grain bin rescue

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall farmer who was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans Tuesday is still recovering in Forrest General. According to his daughter Angelene Lowe, 73-year-old Wayne Breakfield is still facing an extensive recovery after losing four toes on his left foot. He will also have to have surgery on his right knee.
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious. According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Firefighters approached the flames from both...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula pastor receives AARP 2022 Andrus award

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time pastor in Pascagoula was recognized for his service in the community. It was a big night for a special award. The AARP 2022 ceremony highlighted familiar faces who serve the community. This year’s recipient of the Andrus Award is the Rev. Larry G. Hawkins....
PASCAGOULA, MS

