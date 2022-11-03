It’s been a beautiful Sunday with tons of sunshine! We’ll stay calm tonight, but more fog will be possible overnight into Monday. Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 11 PM through 9 AM. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be warm, but we'll be a little cooler by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO