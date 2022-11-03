Read full article on original website
WLOX
Final day of Peter Anderson Festival makes parking spots hard to come by
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Attendees for the Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival showed up in full force Sunday, as the two-day festival wrapped up -- but not without one last headache for many. “I had to find a parking spot and walk a mile. Like, a whole mile...
WLOX
Art lovers attend Peter Anderson Festival despite rain
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, Ocean Springs is celebrating its 44th annual Peter Anderson Art Festival. The festival serves as a time for artists from across the country to showcase their best to attendees and to catch up with fellow artists as well. “It’s always one of our...
WLOX
Storms cut short Diamondhead festival, but not barbecue competition
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy storms and strong winds made a statement at the Diamondhead Festival and Barbecue Competition. “I’d say more than a damper,” said organizer Ty Wiltz. “It was almost catastrophic.”. But what the foul weather did was strip the event down to its essential...
WLOX
Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum
The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans. Firefighters feel the...
WLOX
Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Jackson County live from downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Ocean Springs as the town prepares to host this weekend’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the largest arts festival in Mississippi! If you missed the live show, check out some of the highlights below.
WLOX
Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service
It’s been a beautiful Sunday with tons of sunshine! We’ll stay calm tonight, but more fog will be possible overnight into Monday. Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 11 PM through 9 AM. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be warm, but we'll be a little cooler by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
WLOX
Harrison County to help fund redesign of Coliseum basketball court
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades are coming to the basketball court inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to help fund about $10,000 toward the project. Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews...
WLOX
Pascagoula pastor receives AARP 2022 Andrus award
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time pastor in Pascagoula was recognized for his service in the community. It was a big night for a special award. The AARP 2022 ceremony highlighted familiar faces who serve the community. This year’s recipient of the Andrus Award is the Rev. Larry G. Hawkins....
WLOX
CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -The largest privately owned shipyard in the United States Bollinger is expanding to South Mississippi. The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. Bolinger CEO Ben Bordelon told WLOX he is excited about the growth opportunities this...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
marinelink.com
Bollinger to Acquire VT Halter Marine
Lockport, La. based Bollinger Shipyards announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pascagoula, Miss. shipbuilder VT Halter Marine, Inc. and neighboring repair yard ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO) from parent company ST Engineering North America, the U.S. subsidiary of Singaporean multinational technology, defense and engineering group ST Engineering.
NOLA.com
Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans
Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
WLOX
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after an armed robbery, and another is still wanted by Long Beach PD. Police Chief Billy seal says 26-year-old Christopher M. Collins from Gulfport was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of armed robbery. According to police, the arrest...
3 George County Schools staff promoted after being named in state cheating investigation
The school board declined to act on the superintendent's recommendation months earlier to fire the staff.
WLOX
Gautier Middle School student uses YouTube to save classmate's life
Building the Coast's blue economy while showcasing South Mississippi. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. In the Kitchen...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WLOX
EMCC @ MGCCC (MACCC SEMI-FINAL)
Playoff highlights Poplarville, Moss Point, Stone, and St. Stanislaus. Play of the night from Poplarville's Maurice Travis. Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (11/04/2022) Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT. Look ahead to the 5A and 6A playoffs. Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (Thursday Night Special) {11/03/2022}
