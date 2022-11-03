Read full article on original website
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Injury crisis is exposing a lack of co-ordinated recruitment for a manager whose success has come on a budget
Real Madrid are planning on making a move for Liverpool midfield target Moises Caicedo.
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
ESPN
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
BBC
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford: What Cooper said
More from Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper to BBC MOTD: "We were excellent for 35 minutes at the start and by far the better team. Tactically we were really good and should have been 1-0 up before we scored. "We made some unforced errors at the end of the first...
ESPN
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch: Comeback win vs. Bournemouth 'hard to put into words'
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch said it was "hard to put into words" how his side came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Bournemouth 4-3 at Elland Road on Saturday. Marsch was staring at a seventh loss in 13 games this season when Leeds fell two goals behind at the start of the second half. But three unanswered goals -- from Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville -- secured a dramatic victory.
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'He looks a little lost' - should England stick with Raheem Sterling?
We've been here before: on the eve of a major tournament, with debate raging over whether Raheem Sterling deserves his place in the England team. While his record at international level and at major finals remains impressive, his club form for Chelsea is not making much of a case for his inclusion with the World Cup only two weeks away.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: The Red Devils will try to keep pace in the top-four race, as Unai Emery makes his Premier League return at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Manchester United (23 points) sit 5th heading into matchweek 15, one point...
Kalvin Phillips Will Be Back In Squad Against Chelsea
With the England World Cup squad announcement looming midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to return to action for Manchester City.
ESPN
Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge
Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
Manchester City Go Top Of The Premier League On Day Full Of Late Goals
Erling Haaland struck a 95th-minute penalty to beat Fulham.
Breaking: FSG open to selling ALL of Liverpool
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale and are currently inviting offers, to sell the whole club, as per Boston Globe.
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Dusan Vlahovic
Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.
BBC
Analysis: Everton 0-2 Leicester
Manager Frank Lampard had called on his Everton players to "find consistency week-in, week-out" in his programme notes, but the Toffees boss will have been left bitterly disappointed with his team's disjointed performance against Leicester. The home side were sloppy in possession, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was starved of service...
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
