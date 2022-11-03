ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

iheart.com

Six Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit In Baton Rouge

Six suspects are in custody and accused of recent armed robberies in Hispanic communities. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say four teens and two adults had carried out a string of similar armed robberies starting in July. In each robbery, a group of masked men would rob Hispanic victims outside...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
wbrz.com

stmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Patterson hit and run

A Franklin man faces an attempted murder charge after a Saturday hit-and-run incident sent a woman to the hospital, Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. Another injury resulted from an unrelated pedestrian incident Sunday in Bayou Vista. In the Patterson case, Deric Jenkins, 59, Eagle Street, Franklin, was arrested at...
PATTERSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into parish jail

An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy who worked in the parish jail was arrested Monday on counts of bringing contraband into a prison facility, Sheriff Bobby Webre said. The arrest follows an investigation that ended with Adam Sylve being booked into the Ascension Parish jail on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a count of malfeasance in office, Webre said in a statement Monday night.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested for felony theft in car repair scam

A Lafayette man is facing felony theft charges stemming from a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation involving multiple victims. Hart Elsamarayi, 37, was arrested Friday following a search warrant executed at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Drive in Lafayette. Investigators learned that multiple victims, including individuals...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say

A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Man accused of threatening woman with knife

Morgan City and Berwick police on Monday reported arrests on aggravated assault charges, including a Lafayette man accused of threatening a woman with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Morris Campbell III, 43, Lafayette, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault.
MORGAN CITY, LA

