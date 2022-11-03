Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
LPSO investigates Sunday homicide; suspect charged with second-degree murder
Detectives are investigating a Lafayette Parish homicide that occurred over the weekend. Detectives were dispatched to the 100 block of Windward Street in Lafayette around 7:10 a.m. Sunday in reference to a deceased male. The victim has been identified as Raul de Jesus Ortiz. Over the course of the investigation,...
iheart.com
Six Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit In Baton Rouge
Six suspects are in custody and accused of recent armed robberies in Hispanic communities. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say four teens and two adults had carried out a string of similar armed robberies starting in July. In each robbery, a group of masked men would rob Hispanic victims outside...
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
theadvocate.com
12-year-old charged with four counts of terrorizing in St. Martin school threats
A 12-year-old male student from Cecilia Junior High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing related to school threats, according to a statement from St. Martin Parish Sheriff Beckett Breaux. Threats were made Oct. 3 on Instagram regarding Cecilia Sr. High School and Cecilia Junior High School, Breaux said...
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
brproud.com
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
wbrz.com
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested; allegedly sneaking contraband into jail
ASCENSION PARISH - An Ascension Parish correctional officer was arrested Monday for sneaking contraband into the jail after only four months on the job. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Adam Sylve Jr. was arrested and charged with four counts of introducing contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.
stmarynow.com
Franklin man arrested in Patterson hit and run
A Franklin man faces an attempted murder charge after a Saturday hit-and-run incident sent a woman to the hospital, Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. Another injury resulted from an unrelated pedestrian incident Sunday in Bayou Vista. In the Patterson case, Deric Jenkins, 59, Eagle Street, Franklin, was arrested at...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into parish jail
An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy who worked in the parish jail was arrested Monday on counts of bringing contraband into a prison facility, Sheriff Bobby Webre said. The arrest follows an investigation that ended with Adam Sylve being booked into the Ascension Parish jail on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a count of malfeasance in office, Webre said in a statement Monday night.
brproud.com
Convicted felon arrested in Baton Rouge after fentanyl, gun, marijuana and more seized during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last week in the 11000 block of N Harrells Ferry Rd. A Dodge Avenger driven by Jimmy Veal, 32, of Baton Rouge, was stopped due to alleged traffic violations. As Veal...
wbrz.com
One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning
BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
theadvocate.com
After manhunt with dogs, helicopter, deputies arrest 6 accused of armed robberies
A multi-agency manhunt for a group believed to be behind a string of armed robberies targeting Hispanic families in the Baton Rouge area ended Friday with the arrest of six people — including three teens — in a residential neighborhood off South Harrells Ferry Road, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man arrested for felony theft in car repair scam
A Lafayette man is facing felony theft charges stemming from a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation involving multiple victims. Hart Elsamarayi, 37, was arrested Friday following a search warrant executed at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Drive in Lafayette. Investigators learned that multiple victims, including individuals...
wbrz.com
Woman allegedly fired shots at group of people from hotel balcony Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she thought she was in danger when she shot at a group of people from the second floor of a hotel Friday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadale Avenue, a recent hotbed for violent crime in the capital area.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
Suspects wanted for murder of 15-year-old in Opelousas
In Opelousas, police are searching for four suspects while a family mourns the loss of 15-year-old Kentravion George.
wbrz.com
Man accused of breaking into Target security cages, stealing more than $1,500 in tools, other goods
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Friday after allegedly breaking into security cages and stealing more than $1,500 worth of tools and other goods from Target earlier this year. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jacob Barnaba, 26, was arrested after stealing from the Target...
theadvocate.com
Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say
A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
stmarynow.com
Man accused of threatening woman with knife
Morgan City and Berwick police on Monday reported arrests on aggravated assault charges, including a Lafayette man accused of threatening a woman with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Morris Campbell III, 43, Lafayette, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault.
