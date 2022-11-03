Select Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported net income of $27.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period.

Select Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.4 billion.

