National HealthCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 50 cents per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $270.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHC

