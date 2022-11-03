ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topgolf Callaway: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $38.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $988.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $947.3 million.

Topgolf Callaway expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.97 billion to $3.99 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MODG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MODG

