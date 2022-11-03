ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 6

Steve Zerla
4d ago

He doesn’t do anything for the people, nothing changed for the better with him in office we need a change

Reply(1)
6
Related
fox2detroit.com

Pete Buttigieg 1-on-1 talks about his support for Gov Whitmer on campaign trial

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was helping out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's top Democrats on the campaign trail Friday. Buttigieg joined Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and others at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - this going into the final weekend before voters have their say on Nov. 8.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Commission races, SMART tax plan among election battles in Macomb County

Macomb County is a battleground county in a battleground state, where local issues including contentious school board elections and a fight for control of the county commission may defy partisan considerations. Republican former President Donald Trump won the state's third most populous county twice, but Democratic Macomb County Executive Mark...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad

Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
DEARBORN, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Intervenes in Wayne County Guardianship Case, Reminding Attorneys and Professional Guardians of Their Responsibility to Safeguard Vulnerable Adults

LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene on behalf of the people of the State of Michigan in a Wayne County guardianship case. This action comes three years after the first intervention in a Macomb County guardianship case. In October 2021, Patricia Dudek was appointed...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to get to Metro Detroit voting polls for free this Election Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you don't have a vehicle, there are a few options for getting to the polls in Metro Detroit this Election Day. SMART is offering free rides to everyone Tuesday. How to see a sample ballot before you vote. Detroit Department of Transportation buses are not...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy