MasTec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $48.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be $1.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.9 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

MasTec expects full-year earnings to be $3.02 per share, with revenue expected to be $9.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTZ