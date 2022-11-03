ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

vallejosun.com

Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo

FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland small business owners afraid to go to work after multiple brazen robberies

OAKLAND -- Brazen robbers hit an Oakland jewelry store and it's not the first time they've gotten away with the crime. Many vendors at Durant Square, an East Oakland mall on International Boulevard have been victimized, and they tell KPIX 5's Betty Yu they're terrified to go to work because they are defenseless.  They feel targeted on the job every day and they want the city to step up and help. The owner of Star Jewelry shared surveillance video that showed two masked robbers walking into the store on October 12 just before closing. They knew exactly what they wanted. Martin, the owner,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley police shut down large party of rowdy juveniles; deputy hurt

MILL VALLEY -- The Mill Valley police department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Victim in SF attack dies from injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon

COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
EUREKA, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly Santa Rosa crash leads to murder charge against DUI suspect

SANTA ROSA -- The alleged driver of a vehicle that careened into a tree Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a passenger, was being held on DUI and murder charges.The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place at approximately 3:47 p.m. on Geyserville Ave south of Zanzi Lane. Officers were dispatched to the scene and discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, ejecting an occupant. Two other occupants in the vehicle had fled the scene on foot. The ejected passenger had major injuries and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.The CHP, Sonoma Sheriff and Cloverdale police searched the area for the missing suspects. Two males were soon located walking on Asti Road and Dutcher Creek Road. Investigators  confirmed that the two males were the missing driver and passenger from the crash.The alleged driver was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony DUI, murder -- based on multiple prior DUI convictions, felony hit and run, gross vehicular manslaughter and resisting arrest charges.The identity of the crash victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.  The identity of the suspect was not released.
SANTA ROSA, CA
berkeleyside.org

11 new East Bay bars to try (and 6 more to look forward to)

Even for those who don’t imbibe, much of the misery of the last nearly three years has stemmed, of course, from the absence of gatherings, and from missing out on the community, comfort and quirk that hits at familiar local haunts. The pandemic and its fallout have been brutal...
EL CERRITO, CA

