The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Headlands Brewery is Open in LafayetteThomas SmithLafayette, CA
vallejosun.com
Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo
FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
Oakland small business owners afraid to go to work after multiple brazen robberies
OAKLAND -- Brazen robbers hit an Oakland jewelry store and it's not the first time they've gotten away with the crime. Many vendors at Durant Square, an East Oakland mall on International Boulevard have been victimized, and they tell KPIX 5's Betty Yu they're terrified to go to work because they are defenseless. They feel targeted on the job every day and they want the city to step up and help. The owner of Star Jewelry shared surveillance video that showed two masked robbers walking into the store on October 12 just before closing. They knew exactly what they wanted. Martin, the owner,...
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
Mill Valley police shut down large party of rowdy juveniles; deputy hurt
MILL VALLEY -- The Mill Valley police department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.
One man injured in Bayview shooting Monday afternoon
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Bayview neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
SFGate
Victim in SF attack dies from injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
SF’s DNA Lounge defends restraining measures used on Black woman outside venue
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco nightclub DNA Lounge is defending how its security guards restrained a Black woman outside of the venue over the Halloween weekend. Last week, a visitor to the club, Lauren Hopkins, said she was placed in a chokehold by security and posted a video of the altercation on her Instagram. […]
Stealing at suppertime: Police warn Palo Alto residents of early evening burglaries
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a series of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars […]
Violent threat found written on wall in East Bay elementary school bathroom
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an elementary school on Monday due to a report of a threat of violence on campus, according to a tweet from the San Ramon Police Department. Police say the threat was written on the wall of a bathroom on campus at Quail Run Elementary School on Goldenbay […]
Concord Police Allegedly Harass Family At Home Memorial Service
This family is upset after Concord PD show up to their home
Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon
COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Deadly Santa Rosa crash leads to murder charge against DUI suspect
SANTA ROSA -- The alleged driver of a vehicle that careened into a tree Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a passenger, was being held on DUI and murder charges.The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place at approximately 3:47 p.m. on Geyserville Ave south of Zanzi Lane. Officers were dispatched to the scene and discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, ejecting an occupant. Two other occupants in the vehicle had fled the scene on foot. The ejected passenger had major injuries and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.The CHP, Sonoma Sheriff and Cloverdale police searched the area for the missing suspects. Two males were soon located walking on Asti Road and Dutcher Creek Road. Investigators confirmed that the two males were the missing driver and passenger from the crash.The alleged driver was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony DUI, murder -- based on multiple prior DUI convictions, felony hit and run, gross vehicular manslaughter and resisting arrest charges.The identity of the crash victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The identity of the suspect was not released.
Body discovered near Port of Oakland
A body was discovered in the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
berkeleyside.org
11 new East Bay bars to try (and 6 more to look forward to)
Even for those who don’t imbibe, much of the misery of the last nearly three years has stemmed, of course, from the absence of gatherings, and from missing out on the community, comfort and quirk that hits at familiar local haunts. The pandemic and its fallout have been brutal...
