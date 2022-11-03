ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $158.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.19 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $435.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $566 million, or $6.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.19 billion.

National Fuel Gas expects full-year earnings to be $6.40 to $6.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFG

