SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After months of uncertainty, the Springfield theater is back on track for a grand reopening in the coming months. According to Gary Bowie (a partner on the project), multiple venue options are being considered including live plays and performances. Theater renovations have recently resumed at full speed with a launch date estimated to be just months away.

SPRINGFIELD, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO