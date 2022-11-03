photo of cashPhoto by ThomasJPhotos (Creative Commons) If you haven't gotten your stimulus money from the IRS yet, the good news is that there is still time to do so. But the clock is definitely ticking, and you do not want to delay. The deadline for claiming your money depends on if you're required to file a tax return or not. You're generally not required if you file single and earn less than $12,550 per year.

