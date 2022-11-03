Read full article on original website
Related
Some People In New York State May Be Eligible For More Stimulus Money
If you got a letter from the Internal Revenue Service, don't throw it away. Certain people in New York may be getting a second stimulus check from the IRS. More than 9 million people may qualify to receive stimulus payments and tax credits, according to an announcement the IRS made in mid-October.
2022 New York stimulus: Here’s why you didn’t receive a $270 check
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Approximately 1.8 million New York residents were eligible for a relief check from the state Department of Taxation and Finance in October, but many residents are beginning to wonder if their checks got lost in the mail. The state began mailing the relief payments --...
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces $50 million for Non-profit Safety
Today Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nonprofits and community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks can strengthen safety and security measures through newly made available state funding. At $50 million, the new funding represents the largest amount dedicated by the state ever for this purpose and for the first-time ever, cyber security projects will be considered.
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?
Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
Time is running out to get thousands in stimulus dollars
photo of cashPhoto by ThomasJPhotos (Creative Commons) If you haven't gotten your stimulus money from the IRS yet, the good news is that there is still time to do so. But the clock is definitely ticking, and you do not want to delay. The deadline for claiming your money depends on if you're required to file a tax return or not. You're generally not required if you file single and earn less than $12,550 per year.
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
pv-magazine-usa.com
New York Governor Hochul announces $319 million dry pump facility
This week New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that Edwards Vacuum has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for their new $319 million, U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to have positive cascading effects...
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
New program will send out payments up to $1,200
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
NewsChannel 36
A closer look at the candidates in New York's mid-term election
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On New York State's mid-term election ballot there are four state-wide races. And at the top of the ballot is the race for governor. The gubernatorial candidates are current Gov. Kathy Hochul and her opponent Lee Zeldin. Hochul became governor last year after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Previously she served as New York State's Lieutenant Governor since 2015.
Applications open for ‘NY food for NY families’ program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced Wednesday that it is now accepting applications for the New York Food for New York Families program.
wxhc.com
New York State Launches New Online Caregiver Portal
New York State has launched a new online Caregiver Portal for people taking care of elderly and ailing family members. The service offers a variety of resources including articles, videos, tip-sheets and professional level training offers. The portal’s designed to help family caregivers reduce their stress and better provide care for their loved ones.
WCVB
Powerball ticket bought in Massachusetts wins $1 million: Here's where it was sold
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one took home the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot during Saturday night's drawing, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts is still worth quite a bit of money. The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced Sunday that a ticket purchased in the state won a $1 million prize...
Is There A Dress Code Required To Vote In New York State?
Can you be turned away from a polling location in New York State based on what you're wearing? Early voting is underway in New York State. Polls are open from now through Sunday, November 6, 2022, and election day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Key races in the state include Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller, and a U.S. Senate seat. Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, you should know what you can and cannot wear.
RSV Vaccine Is A Game Changer Coming to New York State?
RSV is no joke. What does RSV mean? Respiratory Syncytial Virus the virus has been affecting kids at a record rate this season. In fact, hospitals have been overwhelmed in New York State with kids coming with RSV. Now, the CDC says that every kid will get RSV by the...
Comments / 0