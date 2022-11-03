ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

0-6-3, FIREBALL: 8

(zero, six, three; FIREBALL: eight)

MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (two, four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four) (six, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine) (seven, eleven, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty) Lucky For Life. 08-18-20-45-47, Lucky Ball: 15. (eight, eighteen, twenty, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Poker Lotto. JD-2C-4C-4H-9H (JD, 2C, 4C, 4H, 9H) Midday...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gilbert scores 13, UNLV knocks off Southern 66-56

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 13 points as UNLV beat Southern 66-56 on Monday night in a season opener. Elijah Harkless scored 11 points and Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points. Bryson Etienne had 25 points for the Jaguars. Up next for UNLV is a Saturday matchup with Incarnate Word at home. Southern visits Arizona on Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sanogo has 19, UConn beats Stonehill 85-54

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo’s 19 points helped UConn defeat Stonehill 85-54 to open the season on Monday night. Sanogo added six rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Hassan Diarra recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance). The Skyhawks were led in scoring by Isaiah Burnett, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Andrew Sims added 12 points for Stonehill. In addition, Max Zegarowski finished with eight points. UConn entered halftime up 38-19. Sanogo paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. UConn outscored Stonehill in the second half by 12 points, with Karaban scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.
HARTFORD, CT
2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers

LANS (AP) — Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who have embraced his lies about the 2020 election. In the attorney general race, Democrat Dana Nessel is seeking a second term against GOP challenger Matthew DePerno, a former tax lawyer who is under investigation by a Michigan special prosecutor for allegedly gaining unlawful access to voting machines after the 2020 election. Nessel, a former prosecutor-turned-civil rights lawyer, was best known for her successful fight to overturn Michigan’s ban on gay marriage when she first ran in 2018. She became the first Democrat to hold the office since 2002. She has campaigned, like other Democrats in the state, on her opposition to Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban that was triggered when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year. Nessel refused to defend the state in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan that asserted the law was unconstitutional and blocked it from taking effect.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jenkins puts up 19, Iona knocks off Pennsylvania 78-50

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points as Iona beat Pennsylvania 78-50 on Monday night in a season opener. Quinn Slazinski scored 16 points and Nelly Junior Joseph finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Iona. Jordan Dingle led the way for the Quakers with 16 points. George Smith added 10 points and Max Lorca-Lloyd had nine points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. These two teams both play Friday. Iona visits Hofstra while Pennsylvania visits Missouri.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking in response to state Supreme Court rulings in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. Ahead of Tuesday’s midterms, more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. The case involves Byron Black, a 66-year-old inmate convicted in the 1988 shooting deaths of girlfriend Angela Clay, 29, and her two daughters, Latoya, 9, and Lakeisha, 6. Prosecutors said Black was in a jealous rage when he shot the three at their home. At the time, Black was on work release while serving time for shooting and wounding Clay’s estranged husband. Black previously sought to prove he was intellectually disabled in 2004, but that claim was rejected at the state and federal court level. Since then, other cases in both state and federal court have led to more finely tuned criteria for determining intellectual disability. Tennessee enacted a new law last year stating clearly that no defendant with an intellectual disability at the time of their crime can be executed. The law is retroactive, but with a catch. A defendant cannot file a new disability claim “if the issue of whether the defendant has an intellectual disability has been previously adjudicated on the merits.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Class 5A Texas high school football playoff pairings

Here are the Class 5A high school football playoff sites and times for the bidistrict round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 5A DIVISION I Region I El Paso Del Valle (9-1) vs. Abilene (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at El Paso’s Conquest Stadium
TEXAS STATE
Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitutio n to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. They also say it would prevent the Legislature, should it undergo a shift to the right, from passing a so-called right-to-work law that would allow workers covered by union contracts to not pay dues. Business groups and conservatives oppose the measure, saying they think it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.
ILLINOIS STATE
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness. It’s still unclear what was in the envelope. Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.
PHOENIX, AZ
Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A Christian web designer who contends her religious beliefs prevent her from making wedding websites for gay couples said Monday that her legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court next month is about protecting everyone’s right to free speech. Lorie Smith spoke about her case, which is the latest clash over religion and LGBTQ rights to reach the nation’s highest court, while sitting in the office she uses for her design company in the Denver suburb of Littleton. The room was adorned with two crosses and a wooden plaque inscribed with a line from Ephesians: “I am God’s masterpiece.” Smith claims Colorado’s anti-discrimination law violates her right to free speech over same-sex marriages, which she maintains are antithetical to her Christian values. Though Smith hasn’t yet expanded to her services to include wedding websites with her company, 303 Creative, she said she’s dreamed about doing so since she was a child. “Colorado is censoring and compelling my speech,” said Smith, who identifies as evangelical non-denominational. “Forcing me to communicate, celebrate and create for messages that go against my deeply held beliefs.”
LITTLETON, CO
S. Carolina legislature's final effort to tweak abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state’s abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state senators and House members will meet one last time Wednesday morning to try to sort out a compromise between the House, which wants a near total abortion ban, and the Senate, which wants to tweak the current law that amounts to a ban about six weeks after conception. The full Senate is set to meet an hour after the committee to consider anything that passes with the House set to go into session Thursday if anything gets through the Senate. By law, this year’s General Assembly session ends Sunday. With the election of 124 House members earlier in the week, everything resets and all bills must start from the beginning of the legislative process in January.
