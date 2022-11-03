ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The final push before Election Day, for candidates and issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the busy intersection of Taylorsville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway, volunteers stood on the corners waving signs for Republican Bill Dieruf on Tuesday, one of the candidates in Louisville's mayoral race. Some drivers honked in support while others put their thumbs down or yelled in disagreement.
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
All you need to know before voting in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparation is key to helping the midterm elections run smoothly. All voters need to know before Election Day in Jefferson County is just a click away. The Jefferson County Clerk's website has all the last-minute voting details, including where to vote. Voters can enter their address to find their polling location and even view a sample ballot to see what it will look like before filling it out in person.
Election Day preparations underway in southern Indiana

Ind. — Early voting wrapped up in Indiana at noon on Monday. Thousands of people showed up at the Clark County Judicial Center to cast their ballots since early voting started on Oct. 12. County Clerk Susan Popp says 4,769 people participated in early in-person voting in Clark...
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
Reverse parade honors veterans in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A reverse parade was set up at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Saturday. Military branches and veteran organizations had displays including planes and trucks set up for people to visit and pay their respects. This year's parade was special because participants spent time talking with each...
Largest purebred livestock show underway at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Livestock exhibitors from across the country are in Louisville from Nov. 3 - 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE). The event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where exhibitors showcase top livestock. This year there are 23,000 entries, and...
Time & TV Announced for Louisville vs. NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 19. Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced) NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN. Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30...
Washington County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22

Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Illegal consumption of alcoholic beverage by a minor. November 3. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Jeremiah Scott Underwood, 36, Salem. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Ty J Jackson, 33,...
