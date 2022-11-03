Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
The final push before Election Day, for candidates and issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the busy intersection of Taylorsville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway, volunteers stood on the corners waving signs for Republican Bill Dieruf on Tuesday, one of the candidates in Louisville's mayoral race. Some drivers honked in support while others put their thumbs down or yelled in disagreement.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
WLKY.com
All you need to know before voting in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparation is key to helping the midterm elections run smoothly. All voters need to know before Election Day in Jefferson County is just a click away. The Jefferson County Clerk's website has all the last-minute voting details, including where to vote. Voters can enter their address to find their polling location and even view a sample ballot to see what it will look like before filling it out in person.
WLKY.com
Election Day preparations underway in southern Indiana
Ind. — Early voting wrapped up in Indiana at noon on Monday. Thousands of people showed up at the Clark County Judicial Center to cast their ballots since early voting started on Oct. 12. County Clerk Susan Popp says 4,769 people participated in early in-person voting in Clark...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Kahlil Batshon, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Kahlil Batshon, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville?. What are the biggest issues facing your district?. How can metro...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Amy Holton Stewart, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Amy Holton Stewart, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville? What are the biggest issues facing your district?. How can...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Isaac Thacker, candidate for Louisville mayor
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville?. How do you plan to address violent crime in the city? (Detail top 3 priorities) How would you work...
WLKY.com
Thousands in Jefferson County cast ballots during early voting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — This is the first year for in-person, no-excuse absentee voting in the state and election officials say there's been a strong turnout. Thousands of voters in Jefferson County decided to cast their ballots early. “I have a busy day on Tuesday so it was just...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Clerk candidate Tina Ward-Pugh takes advantage of early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Clerk candidate Tina Ward-Pugh took advantage of early voting, casting her ballot at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Saturday afternoon. The democratic candidate, who previously served on Metro Council, urged all Kentuckians to do the same on Election Day. "If everybody would...
In Your Backyard | The 'profound' legacy behind Whitney Young Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Whitney Young Elementary, for...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
WLKY.com
Utility bill assistance now available for Jefferson County residents; how to apply
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in Jefferson County can begin receiving assistance to pay their utility bills as of Monday. The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Service started accepting applications for the services on Friday, Nov. 4. To apply, a person's income has to meet specific guidelines. If...
WLKY.com
Reverse parade honors veterans in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A reverse parade was set up at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Saturday. Military branches and veteran organizations had displays including planes and trucks set up for people to visit and pay their respects. This year's parade was special because participants spent time talking with each...
WLKY.com
JCPS camps generating more interest in sports after national decline in student participation
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — COVID-19 kept many students and their families locked away in their houses, afraid of contracting the virus. However, student participation in sports had already been declining before the world learned about what 'working from home' was. In a study published in 2019 by the Aspen...
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
WLKY.com
Largest purebred livestock show underway at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Livestock exhibitors from across the country are in Louisville from Nov. 3 - 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE). The event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where exhibitors showcase top livestock. This year there are 23,000 entries, and...
The Crunch Zone
Time & TV Announced for Louisville vs. NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 19. Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced) NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN. Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22
Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Illegal consumption of alcoholic beverage by a minor. November 3. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Jeremiah Scott Underwood, 36, Salem. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Ty J Jackson, 33,...
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
