Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital

PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
PASCO, WA
Deputies make several arrests, recover stolen vehicles

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected, eventful Saturday night. What started as an animal complaint, lead to four warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, one recovered stolen vehicle and one recovered big Tex dump trailer, according to BCSO. Officials said...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia

Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
KENNEWICK, WA
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
GRESHAM, OR
Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
PORTLAND, OR
Sunnyside Police Chief Fired

(Sunnyside, WA) -- The City of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera. In a press release, the city cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, and reports of misconduct from within the department. “I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Two homes lost in Adams County fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Two homes were lost in a structure fire on the 2100 block of Margarett Lane in Adams County around 11:14 p.m. on November 5, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. ACSO responded with the County Fire Marshall and Adams County Fire District 5. The cause...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland

Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
RICHLAND, WA
13-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Hanford High grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said their ongoing investigation into the murder led them to identifying the 13-year-old as one of the homicide suspects, and obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
No weapon found in false alarm at Wapato Middle School

Wapato Middle School was locked down late Friday afternoon as police responded to what turned out to be false alarm about someone with a weapon in the parking lot. Officers from several departments were called to the school around 4:30 p.m. after multiple reports about a person in the parking lot waving a gun around and threatening to shoot up the school, according to a news release from the Wapato Police Department. School officials locked down the school.
WAPATO, WA
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
PORTLAND, OR

