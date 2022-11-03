Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yaktrinews.com
Benton County deputies recover haul of stolen goods from animal complaint call
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What began as a request for deputies to check on an animal accused of attacking a neighbor resulted in search warrants and the seizure of various stolen items from across the region at a Benton County residence overnight Sunday. According to a social media notice from...
Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital
PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Police searching for man wanted for murder, connected to homicide at Yakima hotel
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping and murder. Authorities said Cesar J. Sanchez is connected to the killing of a woman at a Yakima hotel back in October. According to court documents, Sanchez was at the Yakima Inn when Angelica Aguilar, 31, was shot and killed in one of...
WWEEK
Prosecutors Decide Portland Man Committed No Crime by Killing His Landlord With a Sword
In a scene befitting a horror film, a man was left dead in a September dispute with his tenants in Northeast Portland. Justin Valdivia, 46, was fatally stabbed in the living room of a squat four-bedroom house in the Eliot neighborhood after sneaking into the home he owned dressed as Michael Myers, the villain in the slasher flick Halloween.
KEPR
Deputies make several arrests, recover stolen vehicles
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected, eventful Saturday night. What started as an animal complaint, lead to four warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, one recovered stolen vehicle and one recovered big Tex dump trailer, according to BCSO. Officials said...
FOX 11 and 41
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia
Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
kptv.com
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
centraloregondaily.com
Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
Woman faces 12 charges in connection with child torture case
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Nov. 4 that Larissa Duccan, the second defendant in a child torture case, has been detained and is being transported to Multnomah County for arraignment.
Sunnyside Police Chief Fired
(Sunnyside, WA) -- The City of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera. In a press release, the city cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, and reports of misconduct from within the department. “I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of...
nbcrightnow.com
Two homes lost in Adams County fire
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Two homes were lost in a structure fire on the 2100 block of Margarett Lane in Adams County around 11:14 p.m. on November 5, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. ACSO responded with the County Fire Marshall and Adams County Fire District 5. The cause...
nbcrightnow.com
Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland
Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
KEPR
13-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Hanford High grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said their ongoing investigation into the murder led them to identifying the 13-year-old as one of the homicide suspects, and obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
15-year-old jailed for murder. Benton deputies say he got between a man and woman fighting
Investigators are investigating if the teen was defending a woman.
Yakima Herald Republic
No weapon found in false alarm at Wapato Middle School
Wapato Middle School was locked down late Friday afternoon as police responded to what turned out to be false alarm about someone with a weapon in the parking lot. Officers from several departments were called to the school around 4:30 p.m. after multiple reports about a person in the parking lot waving a gun around and threatening to shoot up the school, according to a news release from the Wapato Police Department. School officials locked down the school.
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Benton County man dead, 15-year-old facing murder charge
BENTON CO., Wash. – Benton County authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the killing of a man in a rural community. According to Lieutenant Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 27,000 block of Ambassador PR Thursday night for reports of a fight. The deputies said the 15-year old boy and an adult...
Comments / 0