WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 near Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and congesting traffic along eastbound I-275 near Loveland Madiera Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate near Indian Hill, Monday evening.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Brent Spence Bridge near downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Monday evening.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Montgomery Road and Losantiville Avenue in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Montgomery Road and Losantiville Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Road 46 in West Harrison, Indiana
WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Reports of a structure fire on State Road 46 in West Harrison, Indiana.
Crews respond to field fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason.
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with pedestrian struck on Martin Luther King Drive East in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of crash with pedestrian struck on Martin Luther King Drive East in Corryville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Corbly Street in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Corbly Street in Mount Washington.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on US-40 in Preble Co.
PREBLE COUNTY — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Preble County Saturday. Just before 1 p.m. crews were called to U.S. Route 40 near Crescent Drive to reports of a head-on crash involving two cars, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WLWT 5
Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on I-71 at the Ridge Avenue exit in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on I-71 at the Ridge Avenue exit in Oakley.
WLWT 5
Reports of a barn fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a barn fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood.
WKRC
Police release more details about incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge for hours
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - More details are being released about what led police to shut down the Brent Spence Bridge for hours Saturday morning. Hamilton County police say officers had to tase a man who was reportedly armed with a gun. All lanes were shut down in both directions for
