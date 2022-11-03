ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 near Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and congesting traffic along eastbound I-275 near Loveland Madiera Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate near Indian Hill, Monday evening. Click...
INDIAN HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to field fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MASON, OH
Times Gazette

Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a barn fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a barn fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH

