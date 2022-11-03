Read full article on original website
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Capitals
The Edmonton Oilers begin a four-game road road trip at Capital One Arena with a 6:00 p.m. MT matchup against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'battled straight through' in loss to Kings
This was one that went from 0-100 real quick. In a game in which both teams had more than their fair share of chances, the Florida Panthers simply ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche (NHL Global Series game 2)
Columbus finishes its stay in Finland with a Saturday rematch against Colorado. Columbus took a step in the right direction as Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist in his hometown and the team scored its first power-play goal of the season Friday night, but it wasn't enough as Colorado scored thrice in the third period to take a 6-3 win over Columbus. There's little time to wallow, though, as the Blue Jackets and Avs are right back at it to conclude the NHL Global Series games today in Tampere, Finland.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Capitals 5, Oilers 4
WASHINGTON, DC - Despite an all-world goal by Connor McDavid in his 500th game, the Oilers once again could not overcome a sluggish start in a 5-4 decision to the Capitals in Washington on Monday night. Evgeni Kuznetsov added a pair of goals and two assists, while Dylan Strome had...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Ducks 3
From Brandon Montour's four points to Sam Reinhart's big birthday, here are five takeaways from Sunday's win in Anaheim. Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Spencer Knight made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers closed out their road trip with a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout
SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 6 vs. Toronto
RALEIGH, NC. - Goaltender Frederik Andersen will start against his former team Sunday as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Andersen is 5-2 this season including wins over Tampa Bay and Washington within the last week. In his five wins this season he's allowed a total of just nine goals.
NHL
Cats Forecast: Defending home ice, Stache Dash 5K and more!
The Florida Panthers are finally home. After playing six of their last seven games on the road, the Cats will kick off a five-game homestand with a tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Following that contest, they'll then host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the...
NHL
The Devils win 4-3 in Overtime to End Road Trip | GAME STORY
CALGARY, Alta. - In overtime, Fabian Zetterlund netted his second of the game to give the Devils 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. The Devils pick up six out of six possible points on the Western Canada road trip. "We know he's a good shooter, got a lot of success...
NHL
Devils Aim for Seven Straight, Host Flames Tuesday Night | PREVIEW
Just three nights ago the Devils beat the Flames in Calgary and hope to do the same on Tuesday at Prudential Center. For the second time in as many games the Devils are up against the Calgary Flames. You can watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils...
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
The Backcheck: A big third period bounce back
"It's Saturday night. You better enjoy it." That was Brandon Hagel's advice for 24-year-old, rookie defenseman Nick Perbix, who recorded the game-winning goal on Saturday night when he found the back of the net for the first time in his NHL career. The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed their point streak...
NHL
Colorado Avalanche 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Details ahead of the Avalanche's Hockey Fights Cancer Night which will take place this Saturday. This Saturday night as the Colorado Avalanche host the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena (7 p.m. MT) the organization - in accordance with the league's month long initiative - will be hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
NHL
Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
NHL
Vilardi's late goal helps Kings edge Panthers
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored with 3:18 left in the third period to help the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi scored his ninth of the season from a sharp angle after Alexander Edler's initial shot caromed to...
