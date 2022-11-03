Raducanu would benefit from sports psychotherapist according to Billie Jean King: "I've been going forever, It really helped my life"

Read full article on original website
"I remember I won that match and the only one who was clapping was my coach" - Sakkari on feeling 'intimidated' defeating Serena Williams
Playing a native player at an event is a very tricky thing to do and Maria Sakkari knows all about it recalling a 2020 instance. The Greek player played an American on American soil at the WTA Finals and it's something that is quite intimidating to do. She handled it well this time around winning the match but that was not the case when she scored one of the biggest wins of her career.
Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Really upset I couldn't represent the USA"
Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals following a very poor performance at the WTA Finals. Pegula was supposed to fly to Scotland in order to represent the US in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow. She won't because she withdrew from the event after playing a lot of tennis in the past few days at the WTA Finals.
Frustrated Gauff laments poor WTA Finals display: "It’s probably the worst week of the year for me. I’ve never lost so much so fast"
Coco Gauff finished her WTA Finals by going 0-6 in combined singles and doubles matches leaving the teenager very frustrated. It was supposed to be this grand occasion where Coco Gauff would show she belongs among the best on the Tour in both singles and doubles but it was anything but. The American was expected to do well playing in front of native fans in her country but she really didn't.
"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master
Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
Sakkari reveals Kerber warning prior to 2022 season: "She was like good luck this season, it's gonna be the toughest one"
Maria Sakkari experienced a very tough season in 2022 that ended at the WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a loss in the semi-finals. The Greek player had a major breakout season last year nearly reaching her first grand slam final at Roland Garros as well as solidifying herself as a top 10 player. She did not win a trophy despite playing some finals and she did a similar thing this year albeit her results were not nearly as consistent as last year.
Connors believes Nadal becoming a father has come at the right time: "He can enjoy his new baby and get through the next couple of months"
Jimmy Connors thinks that the fatherhood of Rafael Nadal has come at the right time so he can spend some time with him before focusing on the season. Rafael Nadal's son was born just as the tennis season is about to end and Jimmy Connors thinks it's a great thing for him. It will allow him to spend some time with him before he makes his way to Australia for the 2023 season:
"The legs were a bit heavy but I was just excited, I was feeling very pumped" - Garcia ran off adrenaline during Sakkari win to reach final at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia smashed Maria Sakkari fairly easily to advance to the WTA Finals semi-final impressing herself in the process. Nobody expected Garcia to win this easily with many thinking she would not be able to win the match at all. Sakkari was well-rested and confident having won three matches in the round-robin system. It was not even competitive as the French player established herself as the aggressive player early on and just rolled from there.
"I was not myself and a long year and getting sick hit me hard" - Pegula gutted not give fans more in WTA Finals exit
Jessica Pegula went winless at the WTA Finals just like her compatriot Coco Gauff and it's left her visibly disappointed by it. Overall it's been a very positive year for Pegula because she established herself as the 3rd best player in the world with her consistent performances. Those consistent performances were missing from this year's WTA Finals as Pegula was unable to win one single match playing very poorly in all of them.
Djokovic not happy with defeat but praises Rune: "On the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality"
Novak Djokovic wasn't particularly thrilled by losing the Paris Masters to Rune but he complimented the Dane regardless. Djokovic always tries to be graceful and he was much more than that after Holger Rune defeated him in the Paris Masters final. Djokovic was visibly disappointed by the loss and his anger at times during the match proved how much he wanted to win but he was very classy after the match saying:
"It's not more of like the fairytale, Cinderella story" - Pegula understands why fans don't root for her due to background
Jessica Pegula is understanding that fans don't necessarily root for her due to her privileged background and wanting respect from her peers. Jessica Pegula never played for fans' adoration but rather to prove to herself that she can fulfil her dream and she certainly did. A true student of the game, Pegula fought her way to the top in spite of not being the most talented which earned the respect of her peers.
