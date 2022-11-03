ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Combines light up the night sky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As harvest wraps up here across KELOLAND, you may see the equipment lights out in the field at all hours of the night. Combines, tractors and semis light up the night sky as this harvesting crew works through the night to finish harvesting this corn field as soon as possible.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls invites developers to submit ideas for downtown parking ramp project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today the city announced they are accepting proposals from developers. The goal is to find the best use for the parking ramp. The original $50 million plan in 2017 included a hotel and would have been the tallest building in Sioux Falls. In May 2019, the city terminated the development agreement with the Village River Group. City Council Member Marshall Selberg says he’s looking forward to seeing ideas from developers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Who’s ready for the election to wrap up?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls will soon open on Tuesday morning for the election across South Dakota, and some people are ready for that day to be over. KELOLAND News interviewed four different people in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday and asked them how they felt now that the election is finally winding down, and there’s a common theme among all of them: they’re just ready for it to be over.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’. Sioux Falls police were justified in shooting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow chances tonight; Big temperature swings ahead

Record or near record high temperatures were common yesterday in KELOLAND. The warm weather is pushing out of KELOLAND this morning, however, as a cold front slowly marches east. Clouds are thickening with the front. Some snow has even developed in Wyoming and parts of Montana. You can see the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The Clothesrack Boutique is helping seniors shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the colder weather rolls in, people are pulling out their sweaters and winter clothing. Today, a local nonprofit visited residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Canton to help them stock up on clothes for the new season. “I really looked forward to...
CANTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Extra hour of sleep tonight if you really want it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Tonight is the night you get an extra hour of sleep… in theory anyway. Daylight Saving Time ends at two o’clock Sunday morning. That’s a plus if you feel like it’s been a little dark on your morning commute. The sun will rise tomorrow morning at 7:09. Of course, it’ll set an hour earlier now too… 5:11 Sunday evening. Our hours of daylight will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice on December 21st. If you still have a clock that doesn’t update automatically, be sure to set it back one hour before you go to bed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WNAX in Yankton celebrating 100 years this week

WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time radio station serving a five-state region is turning 100 years old this week. WNAX in Yankton has been on the airwaves for a century. “Which is pretty remarkable. We’re one of the few radio stations in the country with the same call letters since the early 20s,” WNAX news director Jerry Oster said.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rain/Snow Showers Return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking a strong cold front moving through the area which will bring significant temperature changes across our area. On top of that, some rain and even some snow mixing in will be moving through. The snow accumulations don’t look to be much of anything significant and what we do see would melt anyhow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!

PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at Casey’s in Sioux Falls, you might want to double-check your ticket. The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey’s General store located on East 10th Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
froggyweb.com

SD Game Fish and Parks-November News

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Christmas bulb sales to help indigenous youth program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to dress up your Christmas tree with something special, a local artist may have just what you need. It takes Holona FastHorse about an hour to craft just one of the ornaments. “A lot of them do have native prints...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
YANKTON, SD
kelo.com

Roll over crash near Wall Lake Corner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigates a crash on November 6th. They arrived in the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street and found a single-vehicle rollover crash. A northbound vehicle on 463rd Avenue drove on the east shoulder. The driver overcorrected. and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

