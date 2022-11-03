Read full article on original website
Foxconn invests another $170M into EV SPAC Lordstown Motors
Once the deal is complete, Foxconn will hold all of Lordstown’s outstanding preferred stock and 18.3% of its common stock on a pro forma basis. Foxconn will also have the right to two board seats, the companies said Monday. The additional investment comes a year after the electric light-duty...
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
Yassir pulls in $150M for its super app, led by Bond
The investment was led by Bond, the growth-stage firm that Mary Meeker spun out of Kleiner Perkins in 2018. Other investors in the growth round include DN Capital, Dorsal Capital, Quiet Capital, Stanford Alumni Ventures and Y Combinator via its Continuity Fund, among other strategic investors. The African startup, first...
Musk’s $56 billion Tesla pay deal goes to trial amid Twitter overhaul
The trial begins November 14, yet another drama Musk will have to juggle as he works to overhaul Twitter. Musk’s deal to buy the social media company went through at the end of October, and since then Musk has set to work laying off swathes of employees, getting sued for said layoffs and generally scheming out loud on the platform about charging users $8 per month to get a blue tick next to their names.
Airbnb will soon show prices inclusive of all fees in search results
Chesky said that once you turn on the toggle, you will see the total price (excluding taxes) in search results, map listings, price filters and listing pages. Plus, users will be clearly able to see the breakdown of fees, services charges, discounts and taxes for the property and the trip. Despite these changes, it’s still annoying that you won’t know how much in taxes you have to pay until you reach the last step in the booking.
Ouster and Velodyne agree to merger, signaling consolidation in lidar industry
The merger comes as many in the industry, including autonomous vehicle technology company Cruise’s CEO Kyle Vogt, have been expecting another round of consolidation in the lidar space. That’s in part because there are too many lidar companies for how many OEMs are implementing the sensor for autonomous driving applications. It’s also because many of these companies, including Ouster and Velodyne, went public via special purpose acquisition (SPAC) at potentially inflated valuations that were based on projected revenue, not actual revenue.
EdgeDB raises $15M ahead of the launch of its cloud database service
“Cloud, which in our case is a database-as-a-service, requires significant investment upfront to build a reliable and scalable infrastructure,” Selivanov told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We plan on eventually introducing turn-key integrations with Vercel, Netlify, GitHub, GitLab, Sentry, DataDog and many other services, making EdgeDB Cloud the key component of future application stacks.”
Harmonic helps investors query the startup searches of their wildest dreams
This is Harmonic’s vision; well, only if you swap out Siri for Harmonic’s text-based startup search query tool. The data platform, built by co-founders Bryan Casey and Max Ruderman, thinks it can help executives discover the next big startups without hundreds of hours of manual sourcing and research.
Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules
BEIJING — (AP) — Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of...
Carbon Re spins out of academia-land to take on cement pollution
The company says it is building state-of-the-art AI to decarbonize energy-intensive industries. It claims that its “Delta Zero AI” platform could potentially reduce more than 50 kilotonnes of CO2 emissions per plant. The company tells me that its SaaS solution “models the unique production environment of each plant and uses advanced machine learning and AI techniques to achieve previously out-of-reach operational efficiencies.” Delta Zero continuously analyzes manufacturing data to enable plant operators to optimize production processes on a near-live basis.
Indian edtech Unacademy cuts 10% of jobs
In an email to employees on Monday, Unacademy co-founder and chief executive Gaurav Munjal said the startup is cutting jobs across several verticals, many of which it is either scaling back or shutting down. “I want to apologize to everyone sincerely since we made a commitment of no layoffs in...
Apple is reportedly working to simplify its ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to just ‘Siri’
Gurman reports that Apple has spent the past few months training the digital assistant to respond to “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.” Although this may seem like a small change, it requires a significant amount of AI training and engineering work, as the digital assistant will have to understand the single wake word in multiple accents and dialects, Gurman notes. Apple’s current two-word trigger phrase increases the likelihood of Siri picking up on it. Apple has reportedly been testing the simplified trigger phrase with employees.
Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec step down as Jumia co-CEOs
The two founders, who until today shared the chief executive role, have been at the helm of Africa’s only publicly traded company on the NYSE for over a decade, overseeing Jumia’s pan-African expansion across 11 countries as well as its product journey that now includes a marketplace, JumiaPay, its payment arm and a logistics platform.
Trouble brews at Arrival, TuSimple ousts its CEO and Cruise expands in San Francisco
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Too much news, so let’s just jump in. Please email me at kirsten.korosec@techcrunch.com to share thoughts, criticisms, opinions or tips. You also can...
UK government is scanning British internet space for zero-day threats
The NCSC, part of the Government Communications Headquarters that acts as the U.K.’s public-facing technical authority for cyber threats, says it launched the initiative to build a data-driven view of “the vulnerability and security of the U.K.”. It’s similar to efforts by Norway’s National Security Authority, which last...
New data shows how SaaS founders have been dealing with whiplash from public markets
Both reports come from an annual survey of SaaS companies, and with 660 global respondents, the 2022 sample doesn’t look very different from last year. But boy, the mood has changed. Among other findings we’ll dive into shortly, OpenView learned that “an overwhelming majority of respondents are slashing spending...
The fintech layoffs just keep on coming
Wow, I take off one week and come back to all hell breaking loose in the fintech world. Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. I’ll attempt to round up as many of them as I can here:. Chime confirmed that it is letting go...
Amazon introduces a $7.3 annual Prime Video subscription tier in India
The e-commerce group is offering the yearly subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable tier it introduced last year, at 599 Indian rupees, or $7.30. At this price, it’s the cheapest way to subscribe to Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service in the country. The company said Prime...
