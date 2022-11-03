ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Spartans open season with 73-55 victory against Northern Arizona

East Lansing – Michigan State didn’t love the way it played last week in its exhibition game against Grand Valley State. Sure, the Spartans won that game, but they trailed at halftime and were being outrebounded by the Division II team, waiting until the second half to turn up the intensity.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA

On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years. Of course, many of those fans,...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team

James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State football regroups in upset, brightens bowl prospects

Champaign, Ill. — It was a moment that felt a bit like someone saying, “If anything can go wrong, it probably will.”. That had to be what was going through the mind of nearly everyone on Michigan State’s sideline Saturday afternoon when, on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Payton Thorne’s pass intended for tight end Daniel Barker was intercepted by Illinois’ Sydney Brown.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

Recap: Three second-half INTs propel Michigan past Rutgers

Michigan trailed at the half, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final score. Michigan capitalized on three second half interceptions to blow out Rutgers, 52-17. Rutgers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt looked poised in the first half as it led Michigan 17-14 at the half. But the second half was an entirely different story.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Could young voters sway Tuesday's Michigan election? If they turn out

Maya Wallace, a University of Michigan freshman, has never voted before, but the 18-year-old Evanston, Ill., native will head to the polls Tuesday in Ann Arbor for the first time, and one issue is motivating her to vote: abortion rights. “When I was younger, I'd never had to think about...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Last suspect arrested in Ypsilanti Twp. man's shooting on Facebook

The final suspect wanted in the slaying of an Ypsilanti Township man livestreamed on Facebook last summer has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. Coreyon Brown, 19, was taken into custody without incident by members of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team at an acquaintance's home in Ypsilanti, authorities said in a statement.
YPSILANTI, MI

