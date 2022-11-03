Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit News
Spartans open season with 73-55 victory against Northern Arizona
East Lansing – Michigan State didn’t love the way it played last week in its exhibition game against Grand Valley State. Sure, the Spartans won that game, but they trailed at halftime and were being outrebounded by the Division II team, waiting until the second half to turn up the intensity.
Detroit News
EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA
On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years. Of course, many of those fans,...
Detroit News
Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team
James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
Detroit News
Investigation into Michigan-MSU tunnel incident could conclude by end of week
A little more than a week since Michigan State and Michigan players were involved in an incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory, the investigation into the altercation continues with hopes of a conclusion coming soon. “We are hoping by the end of the...
Detroit News
Michigan State football regroups in upset, brightens bowl prospects
Champaign, Ill. — It was a moment that felt a bit like someone saying, “If anything can go wrong, it probably will.”. That had to be what was going through the mind of nearly everyone on Michigan State’s sideline Saturday afternoon when, on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Payton Thorne’s pass intended for tight end Daniel Barker was intercepted by Illinois’ Sydney Brown.
Detroit News
Michigan State first-half observations: MSU hanging tough despite miscues on offense
Champaign, Ill. – Not many folks were giving Michigan State a shot heading into Saturday’s meeting with No. 16 Illinois. But as they say, that’s why they play the games. Behind and opportunistic defense and a somewhat efficient offense, Michigan State took a 9-7 lead into the halftime locker room.
Detroit News
'Hungry' Michigan State women's soccer takes aim at first Big Ten Tournament title
East Lansing — Two years ago, Jeff Hosler took the reins of the Michigan State women’s soccer program from 30-year veteran Tom Saxton. On Sunday, Hosler’s team will be competing in its first Big Ten Tournament championship game, the latest achievement in a record-setting season for the program.
Detroit News
Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
Detroit News
'Ice man' J.J. McCarthy keeps his cool, doesn't crack in Michigan's latest road test
Piscataway, N.J. — Tennis great Bjorn Borg, the cool, even-tempered Swede, last won a Grand Slam singles title 41 years ago. Michigan sophomore J.J. McCarthy is 19 and maturing as a starter this season. Somehow, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, dipping deep into tennis history, managed to make a connection...
Detroit News
Michigan first-half observations: Michigan struggles in first half at Rutgers, trails 17-14
Piscataway, N.J. – Several Michigan players did not make the trip to Rutgers, and apparently the Wolverines left more than that in Ann Arbor from the looks of this first half. Rutgers has a 17-14 lead at SHI Stadium, first scoring on a blocked punt and assisted by a...
Detroit News
Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
Detroit News
Recap: Three second-half INTs propel Michigan past Rutgers
Michigan trailed at the half, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final score. Michigan capitalized on three second half interceptions to blow out Rutgers, 52-17. Rutgers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt looked poised in the first half as it led Michigan 17-14 at the half. But the second half was an entirely different story.
Detroit News
Could young voters sway Tuesday's Michigan election? If they turn out
Maya Wallace, a University of Michigan freshman, has never voted before, but the 18-year-old Evanston, Ill., native will head to the polls Tuesday in Ann Arbor for the first time, and one issue is motivating her to vote: abortion rights. “When I was younger, I'd never had to think about...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Detroit News
Last suspect arrested in Ypsilanti Twp. man's shooting on Facebook
The final suspect wanted in the slaying of an Ypsilanti Township man livestreamed on Facebook last summer has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. Coreyon Brown, 19, was taken into custody without incident by members of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team at an acquaintance's home in Ypsilanti, authorities said in a statement.
