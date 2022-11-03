Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Elementary School combines reading with nature on the playground
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Tomahawk elementary students have a new educational opportunity on their playground. Its called a storywalk where students walk while following a story. Many libraries across the Northwoods have added the learning opportunity, including the Tomahawk public library. “What we hope to instill in kids is a...
WJFW-TV
Eagle River business is one of three businesses in state to receive a grant
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - Minocqua Popcorn in Eagle River is one of three recipients of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's annual Main Street Makeover Project grant. Minocqua Popcorn will receive a $5,000 grant to upgrade their store fronts, as well as personalized technical assistance. Owners Pamela and James Gleich hope...
WJFW-TV
Nicolet College displays Essays & Portraits art exhibition
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is displaying a new art exhibition on campus called Essays & Portraits. "It's two different forms of work, but its all using words as the primary media," said Ken Juon. "I use words like other artists would use paint or plaster or whatever," he added. Ken Juon specializes in conceptual art. Which emphasizes ideas rather than traditional styles. "It really lands itself to use words to convey ideas and emphasize the idea as supposed to on relying on the visual form to covey the meaning," said Ken.
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
WJFW-TV
The Nicolet Players host their second play of the year
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Nicolet players is currently hosting a play called "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." It's a musical comedy about a group of sixth graders trying to compete in a competitive spelling bee. Jake Nitzel one of the actors says preparing for the play is a little bit of a challenge, however once its show-time he and the rest of the crew is locked in and ready to put on a good show. We got a lot of time that we spend late nights coming in and getting ready to perform for the general public,” said Jake Nitzel. “It’s like public speaking only more involved and you just don’t do it once you do it seven times,” said Nitzel.
WJFW-TV
Annual Tis' The Season Craft Show kicks off in Minocqua
MINOCQUA,Wis. (WJFW) - Lakeland Union High School Annual Tis' The Season Craft Show took place on Saturday morning. The school's cafeteria was filled with over 50 vendors selling items such as bake goods and holiday decorations. Primo Filizetti, the president of the UN Club, says this craft show is a reminder that the holidays are around the corner.
WJFW-TV
WJFW Transmitter Outage
RHINELANDER- The WJFW over the air transmitter is currently out of service. This only affects antenna viewers who watch on channels 12.1- 12.6. An estimated time of return to regular service is late Monday, November 7 - Tuesday, November 8. This article will be updated if anything changes between now...
WJFW-TV
ArtStart Holiday Market wraps up weekend festivities
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The ArtStart Holiday Market returned to Rhinelander for the first time since 2019. Art enthusiasts were thrilled for the comeback of the event and with all sorts of different art pieces, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Patty Fitzpatrick an ArtStart volunteer, says the arts and crafts were handmade so it makes it even more special for customers. "People want something that’s really special and there isn’t another one like it," said Patty Fitzpatrick. "When things are handcrafted like that’s what you get and they’re beautiful, there is some beautiful work here," she added.
WJFW-TV
Production Worker - 3327723
JOB DUTIES: Lincoln Windows is currently hiring first shift, full-time production workers. Candidates will be assembling and manufacturing windows in some capacity. Pay published below applies after the required 90-day probationary period. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Able to frequently lift and/or move up to...
WJFW-TV
Administrative Support - 3332921
JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Health Department is accepting applications to fill a full time Administrative Support position. This position provides technical, program or department specific information to internal and external customers, receives and directs calls, schedules appointments, generates reports, maintains electronic data file systems, and provides clerical support to staff.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
WJFW-TV
Production Technician - 3330986
JOB DUTIES: The Production Technician 1(also known as "PT-1") plays an important role in helping Harley-Davidson achieve its critical business goals. This position is responsible for operating pre-set equipment for basic and repetitive production tasks such as placing parts in specified relationship to each other and check those parts for fit, function and cosmetic quality. This role also performs simple adjustments on equipment as required, as well as duties such as aligning, tightening fasteners, general servicing and gauging. This role requires the use of a variety of tools, inspecting and evaluating parts, components, assemblies, and reports defects during all phases of the process. Must be able to perform in a high-speed manufacturing environment. Work on a rotating paint line doing a variety of tasks such as tack, wash, sort, fine sand. Work in the support department which could include striping/masking parts, buffing parts to remove defects, or packing parts to ship to other plants. Materials Forklift operation, delivery of materials, and operate shuttle truck between two Tomahawk-area plants. Work on a variety of injection mold machines and inspect parts for quality. Could include molding of windshields, assemble windshields, and package to ship to the other plan.
WSAW
Sentencing date set for former treasurer of 2 Park Falls organizations
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 31-year-old woman convicted of embezzling from two nonprofit organizations is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19. Dayna Lemmer pleaded no contest to two counts of theft in a business setting. The charges were filed separately but consolidated during a plea agreement. An investigation...
WJFW-TV
Financial Coordinator - 3333576
JOB DUTIES: Actively monitor Patient Responsible Party and Insurance accounts receivables. Discuss financial agreements with Responsible Parties. Maintain proficient monthly financial reporting for assigned location. Responsible Party delinquency follow-up utilizing practice protocol. Strive to maintain low account delinquency. Collect and post payments including credit card transactions. Review credit balance reports. Close financial books each day. Ability to generate and analyze practice reports. Process payroll and direct deposits. Assess accuracy of received invoices and generate payments. Other duties as assigned. Back up the Treatment Coordinator to review fees and present treatment options.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander loses state semifinal match against Notre Dame
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's boys soccer team had an electric run to get to the state tournament, defeating Lakeland Union, Medford and Rice Lake all in Penalty Kicks to advance to their first state tournament birth in school history. Weather proved to be a factor in this match. Multiple weather...
