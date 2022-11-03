Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo beginning starting Monday. Over the past ten years, Medical Missionaries of Divine Mercy provides medical services to thousands in the Laredo community. Organizers paused the mission briefly due to the pandemic but will once again offer vitals checkups, dental...
kgns.tv
Last chance to register for LPD Blue Santa Program
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day to register for the Blue Santa Program. The program is organized by the Laredo Police Department. The goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community. The Blue Santa Program registers people on-site at...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council preview
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to go over several agenda items including a proposal from District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez to implement a plastic bag restriction similar to Brownsville’s plastic bag ordinance. Plus, behind closed doors, council will talk about the...
kgns.tv
Laredo health officials to address increase in overdose related deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department, Laredo Fire and police will provide a presentation to the Laredo City Council on the recent increase in overdose related deaths. According to the City of Laredo, this year’s overdose cases are already close to doubling last year’s number. The...
kgns.tv
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whether you are a student, instructor or a visitor on your way to the TAMIU campus, university officials have issued an advisory pertaining to the wildlife in the area. Texas A&M International University is home to thousands of dustdevils but also wildlife such as feral hogs,...
kgns.tv
Exercise your right to vote this Election Day!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Pre-election voting has been ahead of the 2018 midterm pace across the states where there’s data available from the last three cycles. It’s still too early to tell if overall voter turnout will reach 2018 levels since voting patterns have changed over the years.
kgns.tv
International Bridge System in Mexico experiencing issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those crossing in and out of Mexico might experience some delays at the bridges. According to Laredo Police, the International Bridge System in Mexico is down. The system is down at a national level, and this is causing some traffic near the trade bridges. Authorities are...
kgns.tv
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
EL CENIZO, TX. (KGNS) - On Monday, a small bobcat was found dead along the side of the road in El Cenizo. According to the Texas Department of Wildlife, bobcats are common throughout Texas and frequently found in urban environments. The department says they typically avoid people and in fact,...
kgns.tv
Veterans Day Parade taking place this Friday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This Friday, Laredo veterans and their families are invited to take part in a Veteran’s Day Parade. American Legion Post 59 along with several other...
Clinton stumping for 2 Democrats in South Texas ahead of midterm elections
Former President Bill Clinton on Monday is planning to attend two last minute get-out-the-vote rallies in two different South Texas border cities to help two Democrats who are in tough races against Republicans who are nationally backed.
$18.6M in methamphetamine seized at Laredo Port of Entry
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $18,600,000 in methamphetamine from smugglers at the World Trade Bridge on Nov. 1. "Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement strategy when targeting these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of deadly narcotics from entering our country," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This exceptional drug bust was an outstanding operation that highlights CBP's commitment in combatting the crimes carried out by transnational criminal organizations."The 2,033 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered within a shipment of paint buckets on a tractor trailer. A drug sniffing dog alerted on the truck. CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo’s Interim City Manager, assistants and department heads might be getting an evaluation on their job performance. Council members will consider looking at their performances. The goal is to learn what has resulted in low employee morale, productivity, and overall performance for future council to...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
KRGV
Longtime incumbent facing first time nominee in District 28 race
Longtime Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing first-time Republican nominee Cassy Garcia in the District 28 race. The district covers Laredo and Starr County. Garcia says she's married to a Border Patrol officer and worked for Senator Ted Cruz for eight years. "I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley...
kgns.tv
CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make a major drug bust at a Laredo port of entry. The incident happened last Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a tractor trailer carrying paint buckets to secondary inspection. CBP Officers discovered a total of 2,033...
kgns.tv
Former President Bill Cliton takes part in get out the vote rally in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Democratic Party is bringing out the big guns on the day before Election Day in an effort to get voters to the polls. Crowds of people packed the Laredo Police Association Unity Hall to hear the 42nd president of the United States Bill Clinton speak about the importance of voting.
kgns.tv
Man accused of stealing vehicle from fire station arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is caught stealing a vehicle from a fire station. Alexander Cisneros, 22 was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle and credit card abuse. The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 2 when Laredo Police responded to the fire station located at 1919 Houston Street.
kgns.tv
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The driver of a tanker truck is in critical condition after being involved in a rollover accident on I-35. The accident happened on Friday at around 10 a.m. when La Salle County Emergency dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover on I-35 near mile marker 45 and 46.
Comments / 0