High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains

Idaho8.com
Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Idaho
A cold front sliding through the area Monday afternoon, will lead to dropping temperatures and scattered snow showers overnight into Tuesday. Monday night into Tuesday morning, look for rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Winter storm forecast to bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevations starting this evening
The National Weather Service says up to 3 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The weather service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the incoming lower elevation snow from the storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday night and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon or evening. Thus far the storm has brought...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle
SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
eastidahonews.com
Winter storm moving into eastern Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is moving through eastern Idaho starting Sunday night through Wednesday. On Sunday night and through Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected along the Montana/Idaho border. Between three to five inches of snow is predicted at higher elevations in Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties. The snow could get as high as eight inches in the mountain passes.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
Idaho8.com
Brief break in snow and wind for Sunday morning before more comes next week
TONIGHT: Very windy conditions continue tonight with isolated rain and snow showers mainly across the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph up until 9pm tonight before winds slowly calm down into the overnight hours. Most rain and snow clear out by 8/9pm with only stray showers left overnight. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's and teens.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Power restored in Rexburg
REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg. The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday. Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no...
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
eastidahonews.com
Big game on the move in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “Elk on the right – elk on the left!!!! I exclaimed as my rock-hunting partner was driving us across the INL early Tuesday morning. Mike was able to dodge the elk as they crossed the road. That...
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hunting for scorpions in the Idaho desert
Late at night, in places like Idaho's Bruneau Sand Dunes, adventurers armed with black lights wander around - overturning rocks and peeking into cracks in the dirt. They’re looking for scorpions, which glow in the dark and this activity is a growing hobby in places like Idaho. Adare Evans,...
kmvt
Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
With banners flying and to the accompaniment of music from three bands, Charles C. Moore, Republican candidate for governor, made his election-eve appeal to voters in Idaho Falls this week in November 1922. Moore made his speech at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue, where he was cheered by a large crowd filled with old friends. This came at the end of a 60-mile auto caravan from Ashton. Before his speech, Moore made a tour of the city at the head of this parade. Polls had Moore leading his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Moses Alexander, by 2 to 1, and indeed Moore was elected to become Idaho’s 13th governor, holding office from 1923 to 1927. Following his speech, Moore returned to his home in St. Anthony to cast his ballot and wait for results.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name
The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
eastidahonews.com
1,800 gallons of oil recovered in Pocatello Creek cleanup effort
POCATELLO – Local, state, and federal cleanup crews working to recover mineral oil released into Pocatello Creek have collected approximately 1,800 gallons of oil. Since arriving on-site, crews have prevented any significant discharge of the oil from impacting the Portneuf River. The spill was reported to officials November 2.
Post Register
First significant winter storm expected tonight
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a storm headed this way. Expect snow/rain mix tonight with gusts of wind up to 40 mph in parts of the Treasure Valley and up into the Mountains tonight and into the early morning. Plan on a longer-than-normal commute time tomorrow morning with...
