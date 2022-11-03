Ben Simmons to miss at least next two Nets games with sore knee

As if the Nets didn’t already have big enough issues, they will be without Ben Simmons for at least their next two games.

Simmons, who also missed Tuesday’s game against the Bulls , won’t travel to Washington or Charlotte with the team as he deals with soreness and swelling in his left knee, interim coach Jacque Vaughn said following Thursday’s practice. Vaughn left the door open to Simmons playing in Dallas on Monday night.

“I’m just gonna say two [games] because of the back-to-back and then we’ll kind of address and see where he is after that,” Vaughn said.

Simmons didn’t practice on Thursday, with Vaughn saying he was getting treatment to get the swelling down on his knee.

Since coming to Brooklyn in a deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia last February, Simmons has played just six games, all at the start of this season. A back injury kept him from playing for the Nets last season, and he did not play at all while with the Sixers, citing mental health amid a holdout following his relationship with the franchise deteriorating.

Ben Simmons will miss at least the next two Nets games. Getty Images

Simmons has struggled in the limited time he’s been on the floor this season, displaying an unwillingness to shoot and averaging just 6.2 points per game.

Vaughn did not say whether he expects to coach Friday’s game.

“I was asked to coach [Tuesday] night, I was asked to coach today in practice, I did the same,” Vaughn said. “I’ll continue to be professional about what I do. That’s what I asked these men to do. If I’m asked to coach [Friday], then I will.”

The Nets have been heavily linked with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, but no official hire had been made to replace Steve Nash as head coach as of Thursday evening.

The Nets plan to have Seth Curry (left ankle) play one of the two games Friday and Saturday, but Vaughn said no decision had been made.

T.J. Warren (left foot) worked out on Thursday morning, but has yet to participate in two-on-two or three-on-three drills.