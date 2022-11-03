ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Ben Simmons to miss at least next two Nets games with sore knee

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

As if the Nets didn’t already have big enough issues, they will be without Ben Simmons for at least their next two games.

Simmons, who also missed Tuesday’s game against the Bulls , won’t travel to Washington or Charlotte with the team as he deals with soreness and swelling in his left knee, interim coach Jacque Vaughn said following Thursday’s practice. Vaughn left the door open to Simmons playing in Dallas on Monday night.

“I’m just gonna say two [games] because of the back-to-back and then we’ll kind of address and see where he is after that,” Vaughn said.

Simmons didn’t practice on Thursday, with Vaughn saying he was getting treatment to get the swelling down on his knee.

Since coming to Brooklyn in a deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia last February, Simmons has played just six games, all at the start of this season. A back injury kept him from playing for the Nets last season, and he did not play at all while with the Sixers, citing mental health amid a holdout following his relationship with the franchise deteriorating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zdq5H_0ixyBrmw00
Ben Simmons will miss at least the next two Nets games.
Getty Images

Simmons has struggled in the limited time he’s been on the floor this season, displaying an unwillingness to shoot and averaging just 6.2 points per game.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZoRD_0ixyBrmw00
Adam Silver’s Kyrie Irving statement is way too late

Vaughn did not say whether he expects to coach Friday’s game.

“I was asked to coach [Tuesday] night, I was asked to coach today in practice, I did the same,” Vaughn said. “I’ll continue to be professional about what I do. That’s what I asked these men to do. If I’m asked to coach [Friday], then I will.”

The Nets have been heavily linked with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, but no official hire had been made to replace Steve Nash as head coach as of Thursday evening.

The Nets plan to have Seth Curry (left ankle) play one of the two games Friday and Saturday, but Vaughn said no decision had been made.

T.J. Warren (left foot) worked out on Thursday morning, but has yet to participate in two-on-two or three-on-three drills.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16 for the Mavericks, who have won four straight games. Kevin Durant had 26 points for the Nets, who led by 14 points eight minutes in. Cam Thomas scored 19 points, Royce O’Neal had 15 and Joe Harris added 14. Doncic joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 30 or more points in the first nine games of a season. Chamberlain did it in the first 23 games of 1962-63.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Murray had six points in the final quarter, going 3 for 4 from the field. It was San Antonio’s fourth straight loss following a 5-2 start. Keldon Johnson had 30 points, Josh Richardson added 22 and Tre Jones had a career-high 20 points for the Spurs.
DENVER, CO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy