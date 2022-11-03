ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Sizzling Seattle: Best Bets for Week 9

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Week 9 is...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcsportsedge.com

Pod: Colts' coaching change + Dolphins and Lions’ evolving backfields

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat)...
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet Matthew Stafford, Kenneth Walker III and Amon-Ra St. Brown

Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Matthew Stafford O/U 35.5 Pass Attempts vs. Buccaneers. What are we doing here?. Why is Matthew Stafford's passing...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Colts' hiring of interim Jeff Saturday is already wild. But his success could be a problem for the NFL.

Only minutes into what amounted to the most enthusiastic sales pitch for an interim coach in NFL history, the only person in earshot of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay who was buying the temporary nature of Jeff Saturday's employment was Irsay himself. And that was likely only because Irsay kept making sure to underscore the "interim" tag himself, like a gubernatorial candidate circling back to the spine of his political talking points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nbcsportsedge.com

Justin Fields has molded into a weekly start, but Aaron Rodgers is not

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com

LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 9 MILLY WINNING ROSTER

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com

Is Zubac's Breakout Sustainable?

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. On Monday's episode of Roundball Stew, Raphielle Johnson and...
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet LeBron making his 19th start vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. LeBron James O/U 26.5 Points vs. Cavaliers. The King...
CLEVELAND, OH
nbcsportsedge.com

Justin Fields' Record-Setting Day

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com

Injuries, tricky schedule headline Week 4

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Week 4 of the NBA season will be unlike any other that we've seen....
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the biggest names on the NBA's 15-game slate!

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Devin Booker O/U 26.5 Points vs. 76ers. Devin Booker...
UTAH STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

It's Hartenstein time in the Big Apple

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein is rostered in 57% of Yahoo leagues, so he doesn't...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nbcsportsedge.com

Houston Open Preview

Returning Stateside this week, the PGA TOUR heads to Memorial Park Golf Course for the Houston Open. A field of 132 golfers will be teeing it up this week with the field getting trimmed to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. We are getting close to the end...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy