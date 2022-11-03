ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in whoppers: Biden’s ‘intimidation’ nonsense, the NYT’s biased scaremongering and more

By Post Editorial Board
 4 days ago

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions

This claim:

“Crime is not on the rise. It’s actually going down.”

— Joy Behar, Tuesday

The View’s Joy Behar said that crime is actually decreasing in cities.
ABC / The View

We say: With elections near, the left’s desperate to get voters to ignore crime they see with their own eyes. “The View’s” Joy Behar says she “looked it up” and found murders in major cities down 4%. Which proves nothing : As a report from the Major Cities Chiefs Association found , robberies through June 30 this year rose 13%, aggravated assaults 2.6%. And murders were up 50% vs. 2019. (In NYC, overall crime’s up 30% this year.) Sorry, but voters’ eyes aren’t lying.

This warning:

“[There’s been a] dangerous rise . . . in voter intimidation.”

— President Biden, Wednesday

We say: President Biden warned of rising voter “intimidation” no less than nine times in his Wednesday speech but offered absolutely no evidence to back it up. Why? Because there isn’t any. Yes, rhetoric (from both the left and right) can get ugly, and someone, somewhere, might’ve threatened some voter. But turnout this year is already breaking records.

This story:
The New York Times wrote that Republicans are looking to make changes to Social Security and Medicare.
NY Post composite / istock/ Getty Images

— The New York Times, Tuesday

We say: The Times is doing its part to help Democrats scare voters into thinking GOPers will cut Social Security and Medicare . President Biden, for example, made the absurd claim that Republicans “want to take [Social Security] away.” Yet the Times provided few quotes or other evidence the GOP would do anything even close to that. Instead, it mostly quoted Democrats who merely made that charge.

This tweet:
The White House Twitter account gave Biden credit for an increase in Social Security payments.

We say: Team Biden will try anything to deceive voters. Laws actually passed under President Richard Nixon tied Social Security payments to inflation, which (thanks to Democrats) has soared, eroding incomes and savings. Indeed, pushback on the tweet was so great, eventually the White House had to delete it.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 4

