Long Beach, CA

Boyfriend convicted of murdering woman who was shot to death near courthouse in 2019

By Fernando Haro Garcia
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

Jurors on Thursday convicted a 34-year-old Long Beach man of murder for killing a woman he’d been dating and leaving her on the sidewalk in Downtown Long Beach.

Authorities said John Osborne shot 46-year-old Nancy Romero on July 11, 2019, after the couple’s roommates saw them arguing the night before.

Romero’s body was found the following morning around 8 a.m. about a block from Long Beach Superior Court. She had been shot in the back and was transported in critical condition to a local hospital where she later died.

Osborne’s attorney argued at trial that the killing was manslaughter, not murder, according to the Long Beach Press-Telegram . The newspaper reported that Osborne testified he snapped and fired at Romera during an argument when she allegedly said, “I’m glad I’m not having your (expletive) baby,” in reference to an earlier miscarriage.

Osborne, who was 31 at the time of the killing, turned himself in five days after the shooting, and court records show he has remained jailed in lieu of $3 million bail ever since.

Jurors deliberated for roughly five hours on Thursday before reaching a verdict and finding Osborne guilty of first-degree murder.

Osborne will be sentenced on Dec. 15. He faces 25 years to life in prison.

‘The guy killed my mom’; son stares down suspect in Downtown slaying

The post Boyfriend convicted of murdering woman who was shot to death near courthouse in 2019 appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

 

