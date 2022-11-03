Margot Robbie Leaves Us Speechless In A Black Minidress And Sheer Tights For Her Latest Photoshoot

Splash News

In our fave black-and-white shot, Robbie is seen smiling and lying down on her stomach with her legs in the air and her toes against a white wall. The Birds of Prey alum’s garment featured a blazer-esque top and pockets at the sides of her hips that helped emphasize her tiny waist.

The flirty hemline of her Row piece skimmed her thighs, and she highlighted her toned legs with timeless black-tinted see-through tights. Underneath her frock, Robbie wore a longer black sleeved item, looking cozy and effortlessly stylish at the same time. For the photo, the Wolf of Wall Street star wore her layered blonde locks down, parted in the middle and styled into elegant, loose waves.

As for makeup, Robbie rocked eyeliner, mascara, contoured cheekbones and a glossy lip, looking like the icon she portrayed in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood— Sharon Tate. In other snaps from the shoot, Robbie donned other simple and minimalist pieces, such as a crisp white button-up top, a silky, black high neck, ab-baring top with high-waisted matching trousers, an oversized blazer with flared, frilly bottoms, and more.

Takeaways Re: Robbie’s Upcoming Film Roles & Production Co. From WSJ Interview

While speaking to the outlet, Robbie opened up about her craft, and specifically, her preference for challenging roles. “I’m a masochist,” she said to WSJ, adding that regardless of however daunting or draining a role could be, she works hard to “always find a fifth gear.” Robbie is WSJ‘s 2022 ‘Entertainment Innovator recipient,’ and featured in an upcoming issue that pays homage to the year’s groundbreaking visionaries and their cultural impacts.

Robbie also talked about forming her LuckyChap Entertainment production company with film producers Josey McNamara, Sophia Kerr and her now-husband Tom Ackerley in 2014. LuckyChap’s first project was notably the film that would help Robbie earn an Academy Award nomination— 2017’s I, Tonya, in which Robbie portrayed disgraced former figure skater Tonya Harding.

Robbie revealed that while the film idea wasn’t garnering attention and enthusiasm in the industry at first, LuckyChap was interested in the option. “They [were] like, ‘You can’t make that…. You’ve got 200-something scenes, several locations, it’s period,'” Robbie remembered. “We read it and were like, ‘But it’s just f—g great; it’s the best script ever, so who cares?'”

Robbie reminisced about her company’s humble beginnings while noting that only 1% of the projects now pitched to them are “f— yeses.” She added, “[We were] too young and dumb to know how scary [it would] be. Starting it all off on a kitchen bench in London, everyone was like: ‘They’re such idiots…it would be a miracle if they did anything.'”

The Suicide Squad star also talked about the many challenges she faces when it comes to bankrolling a female-led project. “Today, studios and production companies are considering more female directors and writers,” she said. “[But] it’s easy to put female names on a list. It’s a bigger hurdle to get someone to bankroll [a] project. We still have a long way to go in that regard; that ship is going to take so much longer to course-correct.”

As for her long-awaited upcoming film roles, Robbie talked about the anticipated epic period comedy-dram Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle. The film will hit US theaters on December 23rd, and Robbie will star alongside Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and more notable actors. “I’ve never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job” she revealed.

Robbie also noted that she can’t give much away regarding her other exciting upcoming role in Greta Gerwig’s summer 2023 Barbie flick (in which she will take on the titular role as Ryan Gosling stars beside her as Ken). “That’s why I, Tonya intrigued us so much — because people had such an immediate and strong reaction to the name ‘Tonya Harding,'” said Robbie of Barbie, which is also a LuckyChap production. “It’s kind of amazing to begin at a place like that.”